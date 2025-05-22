“There is no such thing as the perfect camera” says George Holden
UK-based street photographer and YouTuber George Holden has come up with three cameras to cover all bases
I’m a sucker for a good photography YouTube video, especially when I’m fed up of typing (don’t tell my Ed, James Artaius…).
And although I’m well aware that there’s no such thing as the perfect camera – goodness knows I’ve looked hard enough – this excellent video from George Holden scratches a camera nerd itch that’s perfect for an afternoon sitdown and a cup of Joe.
You see, in the video below – 'There is no such thing as the perfect camera… trust me' – George outlines three essential types of camera that he thinks are required to “satisfy all of our needs, whether professionally or just personally for creative projects.”
In George’s case that’s his 1950s Canon L3, which is tactile, fun and represents the hobby in its purest form. His Panasonic Lumix GX80, a portable and affordable, interchangeable-lens Micro Four Thirds camera that’s perfect for everyday use.
And finally a Sony A7C II, a cutting-edge, hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera that’s good enough for stills and video pro work – and generally anything that's thrown at it.
And to make matters even more compelling, he took all three of these cameras – which he labels old, cheap and pro – on a trip to Australia with him. He even compares the resulting images from each one and touches upon a couple of hot topics – namely AI vs photographers and the effects that social media might be having on our photography.
So, nice one George! That was a great way to spend ten minutes. Well, I guess I’d best get back to work now…
