Our best-selling hidden camera detector has just become even more affordable, and if you've been thinking about picking one up for your next vacation, now might be the perfect opportunity.

The K68+ hidden camera detector is currently available on Amazon for $93.68, but thanks to a rather handy $10 coupon, you can bring that price down to just $83.68. That's an extra saving on a gadget that has already proved incredibly popular with our readers, and with Black Friday approaching, it's certainly one worth keeping an eye on.

Save 11% ($10) JMDHKK K68+: was $93.68 now $83.68 at Amazon The JMDHKK K68+ is a compact, portable hidden camera detector designed to help identify concealed cameras, listening devices, and suspicious signals, making it a handy travel companion for anyone who values their privacy.



Make sure to click the $10 coupon to get it at this price

Now, I don't know about you, but the last thing I want when checking into a hotel or vacation rental is to start wondering whether that suspicious-looking smoke detector is actually watching my every move. Thankfully, that's exactly the sort of situation this clever little device has been designed for.

Whether you're traveling for work, enjoying a weekend away or simply want a little extra peace of mind at home, having a hidden camera detector tucked away in your bag could be a rather sensible investment.

The K68+ isn't just designed to find hidden cameras, either. According to its manufacturer, it can also detect wireless signals, listening devices and magnetic trackers, making it a surprisingly versatile piece of privacy equipment.

It even features automatic signal monitoring to help identify unusual transmissions, while its compact, portable design means you won't need to sacrifice half your suitcase just to bring it along. Of course, no detector can guarantee that every hidden device will be discovered, but it certainly adds another useful tool to your travel kit.

What makes this particular gadget so interesting is just how popular it has become with our readers. It's our best-selling hidden camera detector, which suggests that plenty of people are taking their privacy a little more seriously these days.

And while I certainly wouldn't recommend turning every hotel stay into a scene from Mission: Impossible, something is reassuring about being able to give your surroundings a quick check before settling in for the night. After all, some things are best kept private, and your vacation should definitely be one of them.

So, if you've been considering adding a hidden camera detector to your travel essentials, this latest Amazon offer makes it that little bit more tempting. Just remember that you'll need to select the $10 coupon on the product page to reduce the usual $93.68 price to $83.68 at checkout.

There's no telling how long the additional savings will stick around, so if this is something you've had your eye on, it might be worth grabbing the deal before the coupon disappears. Your privacy is worth protecting, and saving $10 while doing so is a rather nice bonus.

You might also like…

Check out more early Black Friday camera deals, as well as the rest of the best hidden camera detectors in our guide. And on the flipside, if you're looking to protect your property, perhaps you want to see the best spy cameras (to be used ethically)!