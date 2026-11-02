Camp Snap’s retro Super 8-inspired camcorder reached viral status after celebrities like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted with one, but a new teaser hints that the viral retro camera might be about to get a little sibling – the key word being little.

In a post on Instagram, embedded below, Camp Snap shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a pile of products used for a seasonal photo shoot – and that camera pileup includes at least two models that haven’t yet been announced.

Photographers immediately started commenting on the one teaser that was still in its box, revealing the camera’s name: The Camp Snap 8 Micro. That camera looks like a miniaturized version of the Camp Snap CS-8 retro video camera, and a bag full of what looks like the CS-8 Micro shows a miniaturized camera that still houses the same retro design.

But while the boxed CS-8 Micro makes that tease a bit obvious, what about the second model that Camp Snap mentions? In the caption, the brand wrote, “I spy something mini and micro.” The boxes make the Micro model clear, but what’s the Mini?

I actually see two additional products in this photo beyond the Micro. Just behind the existing CS-8 in pink is what looks like a version in white and orange that looks smaller than the original but larger than the Micro – and it doesn’t appear on the images on the multi-pack box of the Micro, either. The existing model also doesn't have an orange and white version.

Is the Camp Snap CS8 about to get a miniaturized version? A new Camp Snap teaser offers a hint (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

That hints that perhaps Camp Snap is launching a compact version of the CS-8 called the Mini and an even smaller Micro. As much as I love the original CS-8, it’s so big that it’s annoying to pack for travel, so a smaller version – or two – is very welcome.

But I also see another camera in the photo that’s unlike anything in the current Camp Snap lineup. Towards the bottom third of the image, there’s what looks like a lime green action camera. Camp Snap doesn’t currently offer an action camera, but it doesn’t look like anything else on the market either.

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Did Camp Snap just tease two upcoming cameras – or three? The behind-the-scenes photo stems from a Christmas-themed photo shoot, so hopefully Camp Snap fans won’t have to wait too long.

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I've shot with several Camp Snap cameras, but the Camp Snap CS-Pro and CS-8 are two of my favorites. Or, read about the best screen-free cameras.