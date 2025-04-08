Wait a minute… Atomos now makes headphones for video editing?
The Atomos StudioSonic is a pro-grade audio solution for content creators and filmmakers who require closed-backed, over-ear, headphones with passive noise cancelling
Think Atomos and you’ll think, external camera monitors, so you can imagine my surprise when I learned that the Melbourne-based outfit had launched a pair of headphones at NAB.
That’s right, the Atomos StudioSonic is a pair of wired, pro-grade, closed-back, over-ear headphones, designed for content creators, sound engineers, studio professionals, and DJs. Whether you’re capturing on-set dialogue, editing audio for your videos, or producing a master, Atomos says: “StudioSonic delivers true-to-source audio precision—so you can hear every detail exactly as it was meant to be heard.”
These contenders for the best headphones for video editing boast 50mm high-resolution drivers, and a frequency response of 10Hz–40kHz – bearing in mind that most consumer headphones produce the standard audible range of 20Hz–20kHz.
The over-ear, closed-back design allows for passive noise cancelling, and while it might seem like an oversight in 2025 not to implement active noise cancellation, professional audiophiles are more likely to opt for passive noise cancelling – or open-backed designs – over active noise cancelling in a bid to achieve the truest sound quality.
Furthermore, active noise cancelling would require charging, another obstacle for professional use, so it’s nice to see that Atomos has gone for a wired design, via a detachable two-meter coiled cable. You also get dual 3.5mm and 6.3mm jack plugs and you don’t need to plug into an external amp, boosting the appeal for on-the-go creatives.
These headphones max out at 105dB – so they get loud – and have a 30-ohm impedance, making them suitable for use with a wide range of devices. Oh, and if you’re a DJ type that likes to monitor in one ear, the cups swivel up to 180 degrees.
The Atomos StudioSonic is made from reinforced plastic and metal, with earpads constructed using “ultra-soft memory foam”, while also featuring a cushioned headband.
You can pre-order the Atomos StudioSonic now, with deliveries planned as early as May 2025. They have an RRP of $199.
