A compact, creator-friendly full-frame mirrorless camera sounds like an ideal choice for photographers and videographers who want powerful features without carrying bulky gear.

The Panasonic Lumix S9 fits that brief, combining a 24.2MP full-frame sensor with creative tools in a body that Panasonic describes as the "smallest and lightest Lumix S Series camera." It has also earned industry recognition, including the "Best Content Creator Camera" award at TIPA.

But while the camera is currently available at a discounted price in some markets, including the UK, US buyers may face a longer wait to get their hands on one – with expected availability in early 2027.

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Lumix S9 discounted, but US buyers face a long wait

UK buyers can currently take advantage of an offer at Wex. The Lumix S9 is available for £799 inc. £200 cashback, with £700 savings off its original £1,499 price.

In the US, B&H lists the Lumix S9 at $1,097.99, reduced from $1,497.99. However, the retailer marks the camera as temporarily out of stock, with expected availability listed for January 18, 2027.

Although some kit versions may still be available, buyers looking for the camera body may have to wait until next year. And this isn't the first time photographers have voiced frustration over getting their hands on a Lumix S9.

Photographer voice frustration over delays

Review insight: The Lumix S9 is "a compact content creation powerhouse that leaves photographers wanting" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Months ago, photographers were discussing their frustrations with the Lumix S9's availability and shipping process in a Reddit thread.

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Some described getting hold of the S9 and L10 as feeling like a "lottery," suggesting that customers had little control over when their orders would arrive.

One photographer who had preordered the Black Titanium edition also questions the point of preordering after experiencing a delay.

"Can we talk about how Panasonic still hasn’t shipped preordered S9 titanium blacks but has restocked and is selling them again in the shop," the user wrote. "There was no point in the preorder and most likely was just used for measuring market interest for future batch manufacturing."

These comments reflect individual customers' experiences and highlight the frustration that can arise when delivery takes longer than expected. The reason for any delays has not been confirmed, and availability may vary by model and retailer, possibly due to electronic component and RAM shortages.

The award-winning mirrorless camera

If you already own this camera, browse our guide to the best lenses for the Panasonic S9. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Since its launch in 2024, the Lumix S9 has repeatedly appeared in Japan's Top 10 camera rankings at various retailers and received several industry awards.

With its compact body, full-frame sensor and flexible creative controls, the S9 is a great option for content creators who want a portable camera without giving up the benefits of a full-frame sensor.

For some buyers in the US, however, getting one may require patience.

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