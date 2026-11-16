Don't settle for boring black light stands - inject some color into your studio!

The Humble light stand is a staple of any photo studio, and one thing's for certain: it'll always be black. Well, not any more. Photographer Heidi Harris has developed a new range of light stands, called Surrounded By Light, which banishes black and celebrates color instead. Three bold color options are available: Warm Red, Day Glow Green, and Chroma Blue, with the blue and green stands designed to blend seamlessly with their respective chroma backgrounds. And this isn’t just a case of paint the tubes and call it a day – almost every component apart from the rivets has been jazzed up, giving a clean, seamless look. Each stand is priced at $111 and is a limited edition, making it potentially more collectable.

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(Image credit: Surrounded by Light)

You may (understandably) be wondering why Harris saw fit to try and liven up a product as seemingly mundane as the light stand. In her words:

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“As a photographer, I’ve grown accustomed to industry standards: wear black, do not draw attention to yourself. After 25 years of buying only black equipment, I started to crave an injection of color. If my light stands aren’t in the photos, why can’t they be fun to look at? Surrounded By Light is about giving photographers tools they can enjoy, brand themselves with, and feel seen using.”

(Image credit: Surrounded by Light)

Colorful light stands have the added advantage of being eye-catching when filming behind-the-scenes content. Future stands may introduce custom colorways designed in partnership with brands, photographers, schools or universities, allowing users to design their own custom colors. Varied, colourful stands also have the potential benefit of making it easier to identify different lights on set, and you’re less likely to trip over stand’s legs in a dimly lit studio when it almost glows in the dark!