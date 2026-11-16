Don't settle for boring black light stands - inject some color into your studio!
These new stands are designed to be noticed
The Humble light stand is a staple of any photo studio, and one thing's for certain: it'll always be black. Well, not any more. Photographer Heidi Harris has developed a new range of light stands, called Surrounded By Light, which banishes black and celebrates color instead. Three bold color options are available: Warm Red, Day Glow Green, and Chroma Blue, with the blue and green stands designed to blend seamlessly with their respective chroma backgrounds. And this isn’t just a case of paint the tubes and call it a day – almost every component apart from the rivets has been jazzed up, giving a clean, seamless look. Each stand is priced at $111 and is a limited edition, making it potentially more collectable.
Read more: the best light stands right now
You may (understandably) be wondering why Harris saw fit to try and liven up a product as seemingly mundane as the light stand. In her words:
“As a photographer, I’ve grown accustomed to industry standards: wear black, do not draw attention to yourself. After 25 years of buying only black equipment, I started to crave an injection of color. If my light stands aren’t in the photos, why can’t they be fun to look at? Surrounded By Light is about giving photographers tools they can enjoy, brand themselves with, and feel seen using.”
Colorful light stands have the added advantage of being eye-catching when filming behind-the-scenes content. Future stands may introduce custom colorways designed in partnership with brands, photographers, schools or universities, allowing users to design their own custom colors. Varied, colourful stands also have the potential benefit of making it easier to identify different lights on set, and you’re less likely to trip over stand’s legs in a dimly lit studio when it almost glows in the dark!
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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