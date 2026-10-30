2026 marks the 25th year of Panasonic’s Lumix line – and yet Panasonic has been a bit quiet this year, with only the new compact zoom Lumix L10 to mark the company’s milestone year. But in a new video celebrating 25 years of Lumix, Panasonic may have just dropped a hint that one more camera is coming.

In a video shared this week, Panasonic Lumix chatted with several photographers and filmmakers who have been using the Lumix system for years. The video looks back on favorite cameras over the years and touches on key features like splash and dust resistance.

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But one line from the video in particular may have Lumix fans eager to see how the rest of Lumix’s 25th year plays out. Early on in the video, filmmaker Piotr Kwasnik says, “I’ve collected so many Lumix cameras over the years. I think I might be addicted. Wait a minute. There’s one more.”

Naturally, the video cuts there to another Lumix creator launching into their story. But the mention of “one more” sounds an awful lot like a camera teaser, and the comment has a few fans excited, including 43 Rumors.

Panasonic Lumix L10 next to a Panasonic Lumix S9 (Image credit: James Artaius)

As far as teasers go, however, the video doesn’t really have any information beyond a hint that maybe, perhaps, Lumix isn’t done yet in 2026.

So far this year, Lumix has only launched the Lumix L10 compact camera – but that launch has been rather a rousing success for the camera maker. The Micro Four Thirds compact camera saw so many pre-orders that it became backordered rather quickly.

A single camera launch in one year feels a bit unusual for Lumix. Last year, Lumix introduced three cameras, all full-frame L mount, with the Lumix S1R II, S1 II, and S1 II E. The year before brought the Lumix S9 along with the Micro Four Thirds GH7 and the bridge camera FZ80D. 2023 was also a three-camera year with the Lumix S5 II, S5 IIX, and G9 II.

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Lumix isn’t the only camera maker having a quieter 2026 (I’m looking at you, Fujifilm X Series). But Lumix fans are clearly hoping for another. The question that remains is what – and when.

Panasonic launched its first Lumix cameras in 2001 with two compact cameras, the Lumix LC5 and Lumix F7. Panasonic launched the first mirrorless camera ever commercially marketed with the Micro Four Thirds Lumix G1 in 2008.

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