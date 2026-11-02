Leica opens stunning new London flagship store while also unveiling 14 beautiful limited-edition Leica M-A film cameras

Leica has officially opened the doors to its new flagship store in the heart of London's exclusive Mayfair district, bringing a whole new experience to photographers and Leica enthusiasts in the British capital.

Located at 14 Dover Street, the new Leica Store London Mayfair is housed within an impressive four-story townhouse, offering everything from the company's legendary cameras and lenses to its growing collection of luxury watches, sports optics, and home cinema products. The opening also marks another milestone for the German manufacturer, bringing the total number of Leica-owned stores worldwide to 116.

Spanning an impressive 234 square meters, the new store replaces Leica's previous location on Duke Street, although its existing store within Harrods will continue to operate as usual. Spread across four levels, the Mayfair flagship has been designed to offer far more than a traditional camera store, with dedicated spaces for Leica's extensive product portfolio, including its pre-owned and vintage collections. There are also private areas where customers can explore products in a more relaxed setting, while the building's large windows offer the perfect opportunity to test telephoto lenses and sports optics overlooking the streets of Mayfair.

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Photography remains at the heart of the experience, however, with a dedicated Leica Gallery occupying the lower-ground floor. This space will host a rotating collection of photographic exhibitions from renowned photographers, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience the artistic side of the brand. Elsewhere, visitors are welcomed by a carefully curated display featuring five photographs from Leica's Hall of Fame, while an impressive central atrium stretches across several floors, allowing natural light to flood the interior. The store also features a specially commissioned art installation, alongside architectural details inspired by Leica's headquarters at Leitz Park in Wetzlar, Germany.

But perhaps the most exciting part of this opening, particularly for Leica collectors, is a rather special limited-edition camera created to celebrate the occasion. Leica has collaborated with British artist and engraver Johnny Dowell, better known as King Nerd, to produce just 14 exclusive Leica M-A film cameras. Born and raised in West London, Dowell has built an international reputation for transforming traditional hand engraving into contemporary works of art, having collaborated with some of the world's biggest luxury and fashion brands. For this particular project, he has turned his attention to one of Leica's most iconic analog cameras, creating something that celebrates both the brand's photographic heritage and its new home in London.

Each of the 14 Leica M-A cameras features intricate engravings representing the four nations of the United Kingdom, including the English rose, Scottish thistle, Welsh daffodil, and Northern Irish blue flax. The special edition is accompanied by a matching Summicron-M 35mm f/2 ASPH lens, featuring a distinctive red scale and specially blacked-out front detailing to complement the camera's unique finish. With only 14 examples being produced, this is certainly one for serious Leica collectors, although exclusivity comes at a price.

The Leica M-A King Nerd Edition will go on sale from November 5, priced at £15,800 (approximately $20,000), making it a rather expensive but undeniably distinctive way to celebrate the opening of Leica's new London flagship.