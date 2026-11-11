The world's thinnest portable SSD is now available to pre-order
This ridiculously svelte SSD is almost the size of a credit card!
In September Lexar revealed its latest portable SSD: Muse. At just 3.8mm at its thickest point, tapering down to an incredible 1mm at the edges, it wowed us with its unbelievably thin, card-like form factor. At the time of its announcement there were no details about pricing, and availability was only given as Q4 2026. Well Q4 is here, and both the 512GB and 1TB Muse drives are now available for pre-order at B&H. Expect to pay $249.99 for the 512GB version, while the 1TB capacity will cost $399.99.
Muse has been designed to slip into even a tight jeans pocket, but that's not the only way it can be carried. Lexar supplies a MagSafe-compatible magnetic sleeve so the SSD can be attached to the back of a phone, without significantly increasing the device's overall thickness. This set-up is ideal if you use your phone for shooting video, as it enables footage to be recorded directly to the SSD, with none of the bulk and inconvenience associated with more conventional external storage.
The Muse's remarkably slim design has been achieved through a combination of a custom ultra-thin PCB, high-density NAND stacking, and an integrated internal architecture that maximises available space. The precision-machined unibody metal enclosure complements modern Mac devices with a premium look and feel, while also providing durability and efficient heat dissipation.
Another of the Muse's more distinctive features is its connection system. Instead of a conventional USB-C port, Lexar has developed a proprietary SnapLink Magnetic Cable that attaches to a recessed array of pogo pins on the rear of the SSD. N52-grade neodymium magnets help guide the connector into position and keep the cable securely attached during use.
Despite its super-svelte profile, Muse is capable of read speeds up to 1050MB/s, and a maximum 1000MB/s write speed. This performance enables compatible iPhones to record Apple ProRes 4K video at up to 120fps directly to the drive.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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