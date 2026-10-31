Why 8-year-old Nikon Z6 is trending after the Z5IIC camera launch – it makes total sense

I’ve just finished my review of the Nikon Z5IIC and was interested to find the Nikon Z6 trending on Google. Here we have the release of the ‘Big N’s’ latest mirrorless camera, with some seriously solid tech such as 7.5 stops of IBIS, up to 30fps burst shooting, and internal RAW 4K 30p video, and people are looking up an eight-year-old, first-generation Nikon mirrorless camera that’s long discontinued. And I think I know why…

A difficult debut

The Nikon Z6 launched alongside the Nikon Z7 (pictured) (Image credit: Future)

The Nikon Z6 launched alongside the Nikon Z7 as Nikon’s first foray into the world of full-frame mirrorless cameras. And while both bodies packed some seriously impressive specs for the time, they were marred by a few issues.

Firstly, the autofocus wasn’t really up to scratch. Nikon would eventually right this somewhat via a firmware update, but even then, compared to current-gen Z-series cameras, the Nikon Z6 and Z7’s AF system is a few steps behind.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Secondly, working photographers were hit with two oversights: the cameras only featured a single XQD (at the time) card slot, and there was no battery grip at launch. This made the cameras a hard sell for wedding and events photographers who rely on back-up storage and extended batteries for peace of mind.

And finally, while the Nikon FTZ Adapter made it possible to attach F-mount lenses, it was always going to take a few years before a strong lineup of native Z-mount glass was available.

Full-frame, exceptional value

That full-frame sensor still captures images that are as gorgeous as ever (Image credit: Future)

Jump to 2026, though, and the Nikon Z6 has one huge advantage: its price on the used market. MPB is currently listing the Nikon Z6 from $664 / £509 . That’s exceptional value for a full-frame mirrorless that was once a premium offering.

Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t the right camera for everyone. The lacking autofocus can make the Nikon Z6 a frustrating option for photographers who rely on AF algorithms. But for those who are photographing slower subjects or are comfortable using single-point or focus-and-recompose methods, the Nikon Z6 can still prove a fine lens platform.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re on a tight budget, you may wish to invest in a cheaper body, so you have more money to spend on lenses (which usually make the real difference). And while the Nikon Z6 doesn’t have class-leading AF or burst speeds, it still captures gorgeous full-frame images and could be a wonderful start for a photographer looking to pick up their first serious camera.

A word of warning. Just make sure that you factor in the price of a CFexpress card. The memory crisis has rocketed prices across the board, so finding a good CFexpress deal is a challenge.

The Nikon Z5IIC effect

The Nikon Z5IIC is Nikon's latest Z-series release (Image credit: Future / Mike Harris)

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that interest in the Nikon Z6 has increased following the release of the Nikon Z5IIC. This camera is geared towards more casual users and its silver body is rather striking. I’m sure it’s encouraged more than a few people to delve further into Nikon’s Z-series.

But while the Nikon Z5IIC is a good-value camera as far as its specsheet goes, it’s still priced at $1,399.95 / £1,349 / AU$2,399 (body only). That’s a significant outlay for casual photographers or anyone on a budget.

And while the Nikon Z6 pales in comparison to the Z5IIC’s formidable specs, especially when it comes to video, it has one thing that Nikon’s latest camera doesn’t have: a viewfinder. Even if you’re coming from one of the best camera phones, an electronic viewfinder (EVF) is a nice option to have. It enables you to hold the camera with more stability, helping to reduce camera shake, and it also means you have access to a clear, unobstructed view when bright sunlight is reflecting off of the rear LCD.

So, there you have it. The Nikon Z6 might be a mirrorless dinosaur at this point, but if you’re a stills photographer on a tight budget who isn’t bothered about class-leading AF, and simply want a decent camera as a lens platform, it’s worth checking out.

You might also like...

Want more of my ramblings? I think this industry interview sheds light on Nikon’s slow camera release schedule. Why does every camera need to be a specs monster? The new OM System PEN is a good stills camera at a good price – let's have more of that, please! Plus, here is the latest camera news.