The Ricoh GR series of compact cameras is so popular that the camera is often called a “cult favorite” – and now that camera series will have its own dedicated space in New York City.

On October 29, Ricoh announced that it's building a GR Space in New York City, New York, to open in the winter of 2027.

The GR Space isn’t just a store to buy one of Ricoh’s compact cameras. The space will also be built for educational programs and community events, while also housing an art gallery.

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Ricoh already has GR Space locations in Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Brisbane, and Seoul. The NYC location will be the first GR Space in the US.

Ricoh’s GR series is well loved by street photographers for its compact size and discreet styling, so the NYC location feels appropriate for a storefront dedicated to a single camera series.

The Ricoh GR Space in Tokyo, pictured here, opened in 2024 (Image credit: Ricoh)

“New York City and the GR share a natural connection,” Ken Curry, President, Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation, said in the announcement. “Both are driven by observation, spontaneity and finding extraordinary moments in everyday life. GR Space New York City gives us the opportunity to create a place where snapshooters to professional photographers can experience our products, but more importantly, where they can learn, exchange ideas and be inspired by one another.”

Ricoh hasn’t yet shared exactly where the new NYC space will be located. The company says that additional details, including the opening date, inaugural gallery exhibition, and a line-up of classes, will follow “in the coming months.”

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The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome (Image credit: Future)

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the Ricoh GR series. The series' popularity stems from its pocketable design that still hides an oversized APS-C sensor.

The Ricoh GR is now in its fourth generation with the Ricoh GR IV, which also includes an HDF variant and a dedicated monochrome version. A Ricoh GR IVx with a longer lens is under development.

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