The 25 best street photographs from 18 countries across five continents – and they might inspire your own work
Discover the winning photographers of AAP Magazine #61: Street photography competition and the stories behind them
AAP Magazine announced the winners of its #61: Street photography competition. The winning shots were captured in 18 countries across five continents.
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, Editor-in-Chief of All About Photo. explains that deciding the winners was difficult: "What I particularly appreciated in this edition was the diversity of perspectives and the photographers’ ability to find meaning in unexpected situations.
"Some images were powerful in their simplicity, others surprised me through their composition, humor, or emotional depth. Together, they demonstrate how much can be discovered by simply paying attention to the world around us."
AAP Magazine #61 – Street Winners
First Prize Winner
A man warms himself on a steam grate in Northwest DC on Wednesday January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The area was still recovering following winter storm Fern.
McClain explains, "The photo was taken as part of daily news coverage following a winter storm. I was simply walking by when I noticed this scene. This was part of a series I did throughout 2026 called America: Red, White and Blue that centered on the 250th anniversary of the United States."
Competition highlights
Marchamalo says, "One day I decided to escape boring real life and dedicate myself to chasing light. I immediately became addicted to it, and that changed everything. This addiction has allowed me to decipher a much more exciting and irrational reality."
Torrei explains, "In a suburb of Rabat, I came across a playing field where the blue ground, the wall and the sky formed a continuous expanse. I noticed how the children moved through this vast space, their small figures like notes on a musical score. Their gestures, the distances between them and the moments of stillness created a constantly changing rhythm. Rabat, Morocco 2024."
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Sunye says, "I moved to Istanbul, where my street photography turned to colour, inspired by the stylised warmth of Le Fabuleux Destin d'Amélie Poulain and the liveliness of that city and its people. When I moved back to Paris however, I instinctively returned to black and white mostly."
Grether explains, "Life is full of unexpected moments, often hidden in the most ordinary situations. Through my street photography, I am drawn to unusual gestures, subtle humor, and surprising connections between people and their surroundings."
Marmer says, "I took this photo during a ferry ride from Vancouver to Nanaimo. It was a typical, grey Pacific Northwest winter day. A young couple tied a bright red hammock on the deck and climbed inside for the entire ride. The only thing that remained visible was a pair of hands holding a smartphone"
Visit the AAP Magazine website to discover more images and the stories behind the frames.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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