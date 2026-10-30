The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2, the last of the Phantom series of drones, loses repair and technical support service as of October 31 2026, effectively ending the life of the iconic figurehead of drone tech.

It doesn't mean any drones in your kit bag will instantly shut down – just that DJI will no longer provide spares or repairs, after just four years and 2 months since the last one left the factory in the case of this model.

It also doesn't mean you need to stop flying the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2 – just that DJI will no longer play a part in servicing it.

If you do want to keep operating I imagine that a product so established will find some off-brand support online but the October 31 is the last day DJI will play a part.

Several other DJI products will also reach the end of their service life in the next few days; the first Osmo Action camera and the agricultural drones Agras T16, Agras T20 and MG-1P series, but none were so iconic as the Phantom drone, the shape of which stood out as 'what a drone looks like' to many – and perhaps still does.

The DJI Phantom 3 swapped red trim for gold

Before the DJI Phantom, I found myself needing to order parts and build drones to the specifications I needed, and the best I could do was to hoist a GoPro into the air – sometimes requiring a LOT of gear to do so compared to modern drones, especially when I built my first gimbal drone.

What made the early Phantom special was that it was the first off-the-shelf drone that really took photographic quality seriously.

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One of the earliest drones I built from parts had a flight controller from DJI from the NAZA series and (very cool at the time) a GPS sensor. (Image credit: Future / Adam Juniper)

Initially the very first Phantom was also built to lift a GoPro, just like my self builds, but very quickly DJI saw the sense in building the camera component themselves.

This saved weight, and made it possible to more easily design in the electronics to send a video signal to the controller.

These Phantom drones were had the name 'Vision' appended, and soon they were all anyone wanted.

Yes, I'm old enough to have unboxed an original Phantom 2 Vision+ (Image credit: Future / Adam Juniper)

The iconic design is some way from the compact, folding drones of today, but that unchanging form factor brought with it reliability – especially useful when the earlier software and tech had less capability for error correction.

The arms were never even slightly miss-aligned, and the camera protected with a firm physical frame that also served as the landing legs.

The Vision variants had a take-off weight in the order of 1350g – a lot more than the 249g limit common for better-specified camera drones of today – but the Phantom 4 Pro V2's reliability made it popular with 3D mapping experts until the end.

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It will be missed both by the specialist niche, and the wider world – even the Big Bang Theory helped make the Phantom iconic, in episode The Graduation Transmission (s8 e22).

Since launch, though, portability, battery life, and safety have improved and you can find all the best current alternatives in my guide to the best camera drones.