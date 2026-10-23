OM System’s most affordable stabilized, weather-sealed compact mirrorless camera is so popular in Japan that its launch date has now been pushed back a full month – and that's just for customers who placed pre-orders on the first day.

OM System Japan issued an apology stating that the demand for the PEN has been so high that the first pre-orders will now start shipping in the region on November 28, nearly a full month after the camera was originally expected to roll out.

That’s not the first time that OM System Japan has apologized for delays, but while earlier announcements suggested a “November or later” delay, OM System Japan has now shared a new release date for the camera in the region on November 28.

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Postponing the official launch date will allow everyone who ordered before September 10 to get their camera on the launch date. The camera was announced on September 09, so the pre-orders from the very first day have been delayed by a full month.

The announcement doesn’t indicate when later pre-orders will begin shipping.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The OM System PEN has a staggered rollout scheduled for different regions. The camera is already shipping in the US on schedule for the promised “late October” rollout. In Europe, the camera was expected to begin shipping in late September, but several photo retailers still have the camera listed as a pre-order.

Those delays hint at how popular OM System’s latest camera is. The PEN has long been a popular line for the company, mixing a retro style with simple controls.

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But the OM System PEN may be drawing more than just the photographers who have been waiting for an update to the beloved series. The mirrorless camera uses a compact retro design that OM System says is built for everyday carry. The PEN also feels like a compact camera alternative to pricey fixed-lens cameras like the Panasonic Lumix L10 and Fujifilm X100VI.

Priced at $999 / £849 / AU$1,499, the PEN is one of the cheapest mirrorless cameras that has both stabilization and weather-sealing. The IPX1 rating isn’t as robust as higher-end models, but finding both stabilization and a bit of rain resistance on a mirrorless is difficult to do at this price point.

The PEN’s popularity is likely more widespread than in Japan. All four variants of the PEN – the two colorways, with and without a kit lens – sit among US retailer B&H’s top trending cameras for September, hinting at a healthy number of pre-orders.

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Take a look at the best Micro Four Thirds cameras or the best retro cameras. Or, read the full OM System PEN review.