Two 'major' camera announcements rumored from Panasonic in 2025

Panasonic is rumored to unveil multiple new products in 2025, with speculation mounting over what these releases could mean for the Lumix lineup. The latest leaks, first reported by L-Rumors, suggest that there will be three major Lumix announcements, with two new cameras set to be revealed early in the year.

The first of these cameras is expected to be the long-awaited Lumix S1R II, which could be announced as early as February. The S1R II is expected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, and previous Lumix flagship, the Lumix S1R while incorporating notable improvements.

Camera rumors suggest that the S1R II will share core specifications with the Leica SL3, which features a high-resolution full-frame sensor and robust build quality. However, Panasonic is expected to differentiate the S1R II with enhanced video capabilities, potentially making it an attractive option for hybrid shooters who need top-tier performance for both photography and videography. If the rumors hold true, this will position the S1R II as a serious contender in the full-frame mirrorless market and the new Lumix flagship.

Adding further weight to these rumors, Panasonic has just released a firmware update for the Lumix S1R, which could indicate that the company is preparing for a successor. Such updates often extend the lifespan of existing models while smoothing the transition to new iterations.

Further leaked information states that Panasonic has collaborated with Capture One and will issue a joint statement on their venture. While details remain scarce, Panasonic and the RAW editing software giant have likely worked closely to optimize image processing, color science and workflow integration for Lumix cameras. This could mean improved RAW file performance, better color profiles, or even exclusive features tailored to Capture One users.

The second rumored camera, expected to be announced in April 2025, remains more mysterious. There is speculation over what the second announcement could bring. While some users have been anticipating a successor to the Lumix S1H, it seems unlikely that this is the camera in question.

Instead, some industry insiders suggest it could be an upgraded Lumix S9 or a fixed-lens full-frame camera, responding to increasing market demand for high-quality, compact full-frame solutions. If Panasonic were to introduce a fixed-lens full-frame camera, it would place it in direct competition with cameras like the Leica Q3, potentially offering a compelling new option for street photographers and travel shooters.

With three major Lumix announcements rumored for 2025, Panasonic appears poised for a significant year in the photography market. As always, until official confirmation arrives, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, but 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Panasonic users.

