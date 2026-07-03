Where to pre-order the Leica SL3-P: Here's how to get your hands on this new SL camera designed for professionals

Leica has officially unveiled the brand-new SL3-P, and it is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting and capable full-frame cameras the company has produced.

Designed for professional photographers and filmmakers who need speed, resolution and reliability in a single body, the SL3-P combines a new 44MP full-frame sensor with Leica’s most advanced hybrid autofocus system to date. It can shoot continuously at up to 40fps with autofocus, capture 176MP images using its Multishot mode and record 8K open-gate video, making it a serious all-rounder for everything from sports and documentary work to portraits, commercial photography and high-end filmmaking.

For anyone hoping to get their hands on one, you are in the right place. Below, I have gathered the best places to buy the Leica SL3-P from retailers across both the US and the UK.

The Leica SL3-P is priced at $6,690 in the US and £5,150 in the UK for the body only. It is available now through Leica Stores, Leica’s online store and authorized retailers, following its official release on June 25, 2026.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Where to pre-order?

At the heart of the Leica SL3-P is a newly developed 44MP back-illuminated full-frame CMOS sensor, without a low-pass filter, which feels like a very deliberate middle ground between outright resolution and the speed demanded by professional photographers.

That already puts it in an interesting position within Leica’s SL range. Rather than chasing the enormous files produced by the 60MP Leica SL3, the SL3-P offers 44MP and 26MP recording options, up to 14 stops of dynamic range, and an ISO range extending from 50 to 200,000. The result should be detailed files with plenty of flexibility, refined tonal gradation, and the sort of natural color rendering photographers expect from Leica.

When maximum resolution is required, the camera’s Multishot mode can produce enormous 176MP images. That will naturally be best suited to more controlled subjects, but for studio, architecture, product, and landscape photographers, it offers another level of detail without requiring a separate high-resolution camera.

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Autofocus and speed are arguably the real headlines here. The SL3-P introduces an improved hybrid autofocus system that combines phase detection, contrast detection and depth mapping, with 819 phase-detection points spread across the frame.

Machine-learning-based subject recognition can identify people, animals, and vehicles, while continuous shooting reaches an impressive 40fps with continuous autofocus. That is a significant leap for the SL-System and immediately makes the SL3-P feel far better prepared for sports, wildlife, events, and documentary work where the moment will not wait for the camera to catch up.

Five-axis in-body image stabilization provides up to five stops of compensation, which should make handheld shooting more dependable when working in lower light, with longer lenses or at slower shutter speeds. Combined with the expanded ISO range, this feels like a camera designed to keep working when conditions become less than perfect.

The body design is also a major part of the appeal. Manufactured in Germany, the SL3-P uses a robust full-metal construction with IP54 protection against dust and water splashes. It is unmistakably a Leica, but the presentation is deliberately restrained, with black controls and no red Leica badge on the front.

That more discreet appearance suits the camera perfectly. The SL3-P is not trying to look like a special edition or collector’s piece; it looks like a serious professional tool designed to be used every day, whether that means working in a studio, covering an event or standing beside a racetrack in difficult weather.

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Leica has also placed a strong emphasis on making the camera adaptable to the photographer using it. The controls, dials and on-screen Control Centre can be customized, while photo and video modes are clearly separated using Leica’s red and yellow color coding. The interface also rotates automatically when the camera is held vertically, helping settings remain clear and easy to read regardless of how you are shooting.

Composition is handled through a 5.76-million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder, which can operate at up to 120fps, alongside a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen with 2.33 million dots. There is also a top status display for quickly checking essential settings without needing to look through the viewfinder or open the main menu.

For anyone working with fast bursts or demanding video formats, the SL3-P includes both a CFexpress Type B slot and an SD UHS-II card slot. That combination gives professionals the speed needed for high-data-rate recording, while retaining the convenience and wider compatibility of standard SD cards.

There is a serious amount of video capability here, too. The SL3-P can record up to 8K in an open-gate 3:2 format, using more of the sensor and giving filmmakers far greater freedom to produce horizontal, vertical, or square versions from the same footage.

It can also capture 5.9K video at up to 60p and 4K slow motion at up to 120p, with internal Apple ProRes recording available at up to 5.8K. Support for L-Log, HLG, Leica Pure and Leica Cine LUTs, False Color, anamorphic desqueeze and HDMI RAW output makes it clear that this is not simply a stills camera with a video mode added as an afterthought.

Professional workflow features have not been overlooked, either. Native tethering is available for Capture One and Adobe Lightroom Classic, while Adobe Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud support allows images and video to be transferred directly into a production workflow. Leica Content Credentials can also attach secure authorship and origin information to images, which feels increasingly important as photographers look for ways to distinguish authentic work from generated or manipulated content.

In a market filled with cameras that tend to prioritize either speed, resolution, or video, the Leica SL3-P looks like a remarkably well-judged combination of all three. It is fast enough for serious action, detailed enough for demanding commercial work, and equipped with the video tools needed for modern hybrid productions.

More importantly, it still feels like a Leica: beautifully restrained, built to withstand professional use and designed around controls that should encourage photographers to concentrate on the image rather than the camera. The SL3-P may not be the cheapest professional hybrid camera available, but it could prove to be the most complete and convincing SL camera Leica has made so far.

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