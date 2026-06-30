These popular full-frame cameras are suddenly much cheaper

The Canon EOS R8, Sony A7 III, and Nikon Z6 II are popular full-frame mirrorless models, that make the mirrorless switch a bit easier

These three mirrorless models deliver excellent price-to-performance value – and right now, you can save up to $600 at B&H. Two bundles include accessories at no extra cost, since the price matches the camera body alone, making the extras essentially free.

The Canon EOS R8 is now available for just $1,299 at B&H – a $350 discount from its original $1,649 price tag.

The Nikon Z6 II is now available in a basic bundle for just $1,396.95 at B&H – a $350 discount from the original $1,746.95 price tag, including a shoulder bag and 128GB memory card.

The Sony A7 III is now available in a basic bundle for just $1,398 at B&H– a $600 discount from the original price of $1,998. This deal includes a shoulder bag and 128GB memory card.

21% OFF Save $350 Canon EOS R8: was $1,649 now $1,299 at BHPhoto Featuring the same sensor and processor os the R6 II, the R8 offers 24.2MP resolution, advanced subject tracking, and an impressive 40fps burst rate. The only trade-offs are no IBIS and a single card slot. Weighing only 461g with battery and card included, it's a true lightweight system. Read our Canon EOS R8 review

Canon EOS R8

Budget-friendly option for Canon DSLR users and vloggers

The Canon EOS R8 offers an affordable entry into full-frame territory. It keeps the familiar Canon interface, supports your DSLR lenses via an adapter, and packs modern features into a lightweight, compact body.

The only notable limitation is the lack of IBIS, which might be a deal-breaker if you do a lot of handheld shooting with long lenses or video. In that case, the EOS R6 II is worth considering, though it comes with a much higher price tag.

Nikon Z6 II

Best for Nikon DSLR switchers and hybrid shooters

If you're moving from a Nikon DSLR like the D750 or D780, the Nikon Z6 II is hands-down a smooth upgrade. It features a similar body design, intuitive Nikon menus, and excellent ergonomics.

While Nikon's Z-mount lens selection isn't as extensive as Sony's or Canon's, you can make use of your existing DSLR lenses via an adapter.

Sony A7 III

Ideal for system switchers and DSLR upgraders

The Sony A7 III remains one of the most versatile full-frame cameras in its price range and packs pro-level features.

It gives you maximum mirrorless flexibility as the Sony E-mount ecosystem is the most mature on the market, boasting a huge range of native lenses and third-party support from brands like Tamron and Sigma.

Comparison

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Nikon Z6 II Sony A7 III Canon EOS R8 Released 2020 2018 2023 Mount Z E RF Sensor 24.5MP CMOS BSI 24.2MP Exmor R CMOS 24.2MP BSI CMOS (same as R6 II) Autofocus 273-pt hybrid (improved over Z6) 693-pt phase-detection / 425-pt contrast-detect 4,897 AF positions, Dual Pixel CMOS AF II IBIS Up to 5 stops Up to 5 stops No IBIS Burst rate 14fps 10fps (177 JPEGs, 89 compressed RAW, 40 uncompressed Raw) 40fps electronic shutter, 6fps first curtain electronic shutter Video 4K UHD at 30/25/24p • 1080p (FullHD) at 120/100/60/50/30/25/24p 4K UHD at 30/24fps, Full HD at up to 120fps 4K up to 60p (6K oversampled), 1080p up to 180fps, C-Log3, HDR PQ, 4:2:2 10-bit Card slots 1x SD UHS-II, 1x CFexpress (Type B) / XQD 2x MS/SD/SDHC/SDXC (1x UHS-II) 1x UHS-II SD Build quality Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Polycarbonate, not fully weather-sealed Weight (card and battery included) 705g 650g 461g

If I were to pick a mirrorless full-frame camera today, I'd lean toward the Sony A7 III.

Its unmatched lens options and flexibility make it a standout choice, especially if you're open to switching systems entirely.

That said, if you want to stick with your current brand and already own a lot of DSLR lenses, staying within the same ecosystem is a smart and budget-friendly way to jump into mirrorless photography.

Want to browse more mirrorless options? Here are the best mirrorless cameras, along with the best cameras for beginners.