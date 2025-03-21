I wouldn’t buy a compact camera without considering the Nikon Zf first

Not only does the Nikon Zf look the part, it packs some serious specs

The Nikon Zf is a full-frame interchangeable lens mirrorless camera. In many ways, it couldn’t be farther from the best compact cameras. So why do I think compact camera buyers should consider this SLR-style hunk of retro goodness?

Firstly, the Nikon Zf is absolutely gorgeous. When it comes to retro styling, only the Fujifilm X-Pro3 and OM System OM-3 can hold a candle to the Zf. It’s a beautifully faithful recreation of the legendary Nikon FM2, one of the best film cameras of all time. And because of that, it’s irresistible. Just like a good compact camera, it begs to be picked up and used.

You can check out my colleague Gareth's review to access all the specs, but the 24.5-MP Nikon Zf is a very capable camera indeed. And it’s a full-frame Nikon, which means gorgeous, nigh-on unbeatable RAW files. But perhaps equally important when it comes to the compact camera market is its ultra-stylish looks.

Let's face it, compact cameras are en vogue because they look darn cool. Well, if you’re looking for a camera to boost your street cred, the Nikon Zf will do just that. And it’s customizable, too. Add a rope strap to ooze retro chic, the shutter button can accommodate a soft shutter release button, and – trust me – a leatherette half case will look the business.

The Nikon Zf even comes in a plethora of attractive colors (Image credit: Nikon)

Next up is the Nikon Zf’s form factor. Sure, it’s not a compact camera. Even the chunky Fujifilm X100VI is a lot smaller, but the Nikon Zf’s slim profile still makes it more adept at slipping into a bag than the hefty grips found on most mirrorless cameras. But here’s the thing: I think the Nikon Zf comes into its own when paired with a small, prime lens.

The special edition versions of the Nikon Z 40mm f/2 and Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 are ideal. The faithful SLR style means this camera isn’t really suited to larger lenses unless you buy an aftermarket grip. But a Nikon Zf isn’t designed to be lugged around Yellowstone National Park on a landscape shoot, or paired with the best telephoto lenses on a wildlife shoot.

The Nikon Zf is an everyday companion. It’s the camera you take on a coffee date. It’s the camera slung around your neck on a city break. And it’s the camera you spend so much time with, you start to think of it as an old friend. Now, I don’t know about you. But all of that can be applied to compact cameras.

The Nikon Zf. It’s not a compact camera by name or form factor, but perhaps it's a compact camera in nature…

