Black Friday has officially arrived, and I've just spotted a phenomenal deal on one of Sony's finest high-resolution mirrorless cameras!

The Sony A7R IV has dropped to its lowest price in over 246 days, thanks to a rather impressive £334.90 coupon discount at Amazon, bringing this 61MP full-frame powerhouse down from £1,999 to just £1,664.10. And at that price, I think it's one of the most exciting full-frame camera deals we've seen this Black Friday!

Save £334.90 Sony A7R IV: was £1,999 now £1,664.10 at Amazon The Sony A7R IV is a phenomenal full-frame mirrorless camera, boasting a 61MP sensor, exceptional image quality, and impressive autofocus performance, making it an excellent choice for photographers who demand incredible detail.



Apply the £334.90 coupon to get it at a record low!

However, there's a little catch that you'll need to be aware of before rushing to buy one. To get the Sony A7R IV at this incredible price, you'll need to select the £334.90 coupon displayed on Amazon's product page before heading to checkout. It's a simple click of a button, but it's certainly not something you'll want to forget, especially when there's over £330 in additional savings up for grabs!

Despite having been on the market for a number of years, the Sony A7R IV remains an incredibly capable camera. Its phenomenal 61MP full-frame sensor delivers exceptional levels of detail, while its impressive autofocus system, five-axis in-body image stabilization, and ability to shoot at up to 10fps make it a remarkably versatile photographic tool. Whether you're shooting landscapes, portraits, wildlife, or commercial photography, there's still an awful lot to love about this camera.

I've always been a firm believer that you don't necessarily need the latest camera on the market to produce outstanding photographs, and the Sony A7R IV is a perfect example of that. In fact, when you consider just how much camera you're getting for £1,664.10, I think it's an incredibly compelling proposition for anyone looking to make the jump to high-resolution full-frame photography without spending a small fortune.

If you've been waiting for the right opportunity to invest in a Sony Alpha camera, this could very well be it. A 61MP full-frame mirrorless camera for less than £1,700 is a seriously tempting proposition, but with Black Friday now in full swing, there's no telling how long this generous coupon will stick around. Just remember to select that £334.90 coupon before checking out at Amazon!