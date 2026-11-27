Sony's phenomenal 61MP camera just hit its lowest price in 246 days thanks to Amazon's secret discount coupon!
Amazon's secret £334.90 coupon makes the Sony A7R IV an incredible Black Friday bargain
Black Friday has officially arrived, and I've just spotted a phenomenal deal on one of Sony's finest high-resolution mirrorless cameras!
The Sony A7R IV has dropped to its lowest price in over 246 days, thanks to a rather impressive £334.90 coupon discount at Amazon, bringing this 61MP full-frame powerhouse down from £1,999 to just £1,664.10. And at that price, I think it's one of the most exciting full-frame camera deals we've seen this Black Friday!
The Sony A7R IV is a phenomenal full-frame mirrorless camera, boasting a 61MP sensor, exceptional image quality, and impressive autofocus performance, making it an excellent choice for photographers who demand incredible detail.
Apply the £334.90 coupon to get it at a record low!
However, there's a little catch that you'll need to be aware of before rushing to buy one. To get the Sony A7R IV at this incredible price, you'll need to select the £334.90 coupon displayed on Amazon's product page before heading to checkout. It's a simple click of a button, but it's certainly not something you'll want to forget, especially when there's over £330 in additional savings up for grabs!
Despite having been on the market for a number of years, the Sony A7R IV remains an incredibly capable camera. Its phenomenal 61MP full-frame sensor delivers exceptional levels of detail, while its impressive autofocus system, five-axis in-body image stabilization, and ability to shoot at up to 10fps make it a remarkably versatile photographic tool. Whether you're shooting landscapes, portraits, wildlife, or commercial photography, there's still an awful lot to love about this camera.
I've always been a firm believer that you don't necessarily need the latest camera on the market to produce outstanding photographs, and the Sony A7R IV is a perfect example of that. In fact, when you consider just how much camera you're getting for £1,664.10, I think it's an incredibly compelling proposition for anyone looking to make the jump to high-resolution full-frame photography without spending a small fortune.
If you've been waiting for the right opportunity to invest in a Sony Alpha camera, this could very well be it. A 61MP full-frame mirrorless camera for less than £1,700 is a seriously tempting proposition, but with Black Friday now in full swing, there's no telling how long this generous coupon will stick around. Just remember to select that £334.90 coupon before checking out at Amazon!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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