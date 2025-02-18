Sony A6700 camera drops to its new LOW PRICE

The Sony A6700 is the latest in a long line of Sony A6000-series of mirrorless cameras. But as the most recent, it is not only the most advanced, it has also been the most expensive.



However, I've just spotted a deal to get this hybrid shooter at a new low price, making it just £1,343.26 at Amazon which is a nice saving of £105.74 on the list price.

Sony A6700: was £1,449 now £1,343.26 at Amazon Save £105.74 at Amazon This is the new low price we have seen for this flagship Sony APS-C mirrorless camera with a 26MP sensor and the ability to record 4K video.

In our Sony A6700 review, we described it as "one of the best options for hybrid travel photographers or content creators who crave professional features in a compact package."

The A6700 features a 26-megapixel APS-C back-side illuminated sensor and 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS), providing up to 5 stops of correction. It can capture stills at up to 11 frames per second, with a buffer capable of holding 1,000 JPEGs or 59 RAW images.

Its autofocus system includes 759 points covering 93% of the frame, leveraging Sony's latest subject recognition and tracking technology. It can accurately detect and focus on subjects, including human bodies, heads, faces, and eyes, as well as vehicles such as planes, trains, cars, and bikes. Additionally, it recognizes animals, birds, and even insects.

As a true hybrid camera, the A6700 excels in video capabilities, recording Super 35 6K oversampled footage. It offers 4K recording at up to 120fps and full HD at 240fps for professional slow-motion effects. Video is captured with up to 14+ stops of dynamic range, with internal 10-bit 4:2:2 recording in S-Log for maximum flexibility in post-production.

