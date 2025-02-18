Sony A6700 camera drops to its new LOW PRICE
Sony's hybrid camera drops to £1,343 in low-price deal
The Sony A6700 is the latest in a long line of Sony A6000-series of mirrorless cameras. But as the most recent, it is not only the most advanced, it has also been the most expensive.
However, I've just spotted a deal to get this hybrid shooter at a new low price, making it just £1,343.26 at Amazon which is a nice saving of £105.74 on the list price.
Save £105.74 at Amazon This is the new low price we have seen for this flagship Sony APS-C mirrorless camera with a 26MP sensor and the ability to record 4K video.
In our Sony A6700 review, we described it as "one of the best options for hybrid travel photographers or content creators who crave professional features in a compact package."
The A6700 features a 26-megapixel APS-C back-side illuminated sensor and 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS), providing up to 5 stops of correction. It can capture stills at up to 11 frames per second, with a buffer capable of holding 1,000 JPEGs or 59 RAW images.
Its autofocus system includes 759 points covering 93% of the frame, leveraging Sony's latest subject recognition and tracking technology. It can accurately detect and focus on subjects, including human bodies, heads, faces, and eyes, as well as vehicles such as planes, trains, cars, and bikes. Additionally, it recognizes animals, birds, and even insects.
As a true hybrid camera, the A6700 excels in video capabilities, recording Super 35 6K oversampled footage. It offers 4K recording at up to 120fps and full HD at 240fps for professional slow-motion effects. Video is captured with up to 14+ stops of dynamic range, with internal 10-bit 4:2:2 recording in S-Log for maximum flexibility in post-production.
Check out our recommendations for the best lenses for the Sony A6700
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.