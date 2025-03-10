Retro looks, cutting-edge tech: The OM-3 is the camera we’ve been waiting for

In a world where digital cameras have become increasingly clinical and utilitarian, the new OM System OM-3 stands out as a breath of fresh air. It is a camera that respects the past while embracing the future, balancing retro aesthetics with modern technology.

The OM-3 harks back to the golden age of photography, paying tribute to beloved SLRs like the Olympus OM-3 and Olympus OM-1 while integrating contemporary features that make it a true workhorse for today's photographers.

For those who crave the tactile experience of shooting with a classic camera but refuse to compromise on digital advancements, the OM-3 offers, in my view, the best of both worlds.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The most striking thing about the OM-3 is its design. Wrapped in an all-metal body with a smooth leatherette grip, it recalls film-era SLRs' sleek, mechanical beauty. Unlike many mirrorless cameras that feel overly engineered or uninspired, the OM-3 is something you want to pick up and shoot with, even before considering its technical capabilities.

It is a camera that demands to be held, a rarity in an age where plastic bodies and minimalistic ergonomics have become the norm. The retro look is not just for show; it serves as a gateway to a more intentional way of shooting, slowing down the process and making each shot feel deliberate.

But make no mistake – the OM-3 is not just a nostalgia trip. Underneath its vintage shell lies a powerful 20.4MP stacked back-illuminated sensor, capable of high-speed shooting up to 120 frames per second. The 1,053-point cross-type autofocus system, enhanced with AI-powered subject detection, is as modern as it gets, ensuring that photographers can track and capture fast-moving subjects with precision.

Additionally, the inclusion of computational photography features such as High-Resolution Shot and Live ND filters proves that this is a camera designed for creative exploration, not just for reminiscing about the past.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of the OM-3 is its commitment to durability and usability in real-world conditions. With an IP53 rating for weather resistance, it is built to withstand dust, moisture and even freezing temperatures, making it an ideal choice for photographers who work in challenging environments.



The in-body 5-axis image stabilization, offering up to 7.5 stops of compensation, ensures that even handheld shots in low light remain sharp. These are the kinds of practical features that make the OM-3 more than just a stylish camera – it is a reliable tool for serious photographers.

What OM System has accomplished with the OM-3 is nothing short of remarkable. It successfully bridges the gap between the romanticism of classic photography and the conveniences of modern technology. In doing so, it offers a compelling alternative to the homogenized designs of most contemporary mirrorless cameras.

The OM-3 is proof that cameras can be both beautiful and functional, nostalgic yet forward-thinking. For anyone who longs for the days of manual control and timeless design without sacrificing digital innovation, this might just be the perfect camera.

