The Sigma BF is a world away from the bulbous full-frame cameras we’re used to

When I first laid eyes upon the Sigma BF, my first thought was: Why have they slapped a lens mount onto an external hard drive? And: Well that looks like the world’s least ergonomic full-frame camera… But the moment I stopped acting like a practical photographer and more like a lover of cameras and design, I slowly came to the realization that I absolutely love it!

My less-than-favorable first impression of the Sigma BF isn’t exactly surprising. We live in a world where interchangeable-lens cameras come in two flavors: cool-looking retro throwbacks or bulbous utilitarian workhorses that look like a hodge podge of consumer tech and power tool design cues. But once I set my prejudices aside, I found myself thinking: far be it from Sigma to produce a modern camera that actually looks good.

I get it, you don’t buy a Nikon Z9 or a Canon EOS R5 Mark II for the looks. You want a deep grip, easy-access controls, and weather sealing to keep that high-resolution sensor safe and sound. But not all cameras are used to weather the storm and – let’s be honest – we all know we spend more time looking at the best mirrorless cameras than actually using them. Perhaps fair-weather photographers deserve more. And evidently, Sigma believes that, too.

The Leica M11's minimalist rear control scheme isn't a world away from the Sigma BF (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

The Sigma BF bears a strikingly similar concept to the now-discontinued Leica TL. But as far as the current market goes, its form factor will no doubt be compared to the Panasonic Lumix S9, but I feel its minimalist design is more aesthetically akin to the Hasselblad X2D 100C or Leica M11. It's not a huge departure from the Sigma FP, but the simple, avant-garde design looks like it was conceived by a luxury tech brand – think Bang & Olufsen or Bowers & Wilkins – rather than a camera manufacturer.

Very often – although not always – luxury brands emphasize simplicity. Ferrari is an excellent example. Look at the interior of a car from the Prancing Horse and it’ll be exceedingly clean and simple. The Submariner – Rolex’s most famous watch – has changed very little over the years and still sports an uncluttered dial, with the option for a simple day complication.

The Sigma FP's design seemed revolutionary back in 2019, but suddenly it doesn't look nearly a sleek as it used to... (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The Sigma BF follows these design cues. At its core, I guess it’s a modern (dare I say futuristic) take on the traditional rangefinder design. Rectangular and flat, with no real grip to speak of, but with an unapologetically minimalist design, thanks to those clean, angular edges, mono color palette, and overall clean aesthetic. Gone are the Sigma FP’s comparatively fussy physical controls and heat sink. Even the Sigma logo etched onto the camera is different: sleek, thin, a hint of serif.

The exposure-settings LCD has received similarly eye-catching treatment, with its lozenge shape and white, sans-serif fonts. But what I really like is the Sigma BF’s use of texture. The embossed grid on both the rear command dial and the left-hand side of the lens (when facing the camera) elevates the design somewhat, adding a dash of pizazz and functionality without too much fuss.

The Sigma BF doesn't look overly ergonomic, but does it really matter when it looks this good? (Image credit: Dan Mold)

I’ve yet to hold the Sigma BF in my hands, unlike Digital Camera World Editor, James Artaius, so I have no idea how it handles. But you know what? I don’t really care. It’s never going to be a camera for serious wildlife and landscape photographers. Besides, why do people still buy mechanical watches post-quartz crisis? Why buy a Ferrari in a world with the far more practical and comfortable Ford Mondeo? Because luxury ain’t always practical, but it is something to marvel at and enjoy.

If the walls of your home are painted a crisp white. Your greyscale wardrobe largely consists of turtlenecks and slacks. And your home is devoid of all clutter, save for a few choice ceramic jugs and abstract paintings, then the Sigma BF should be right up your street.

That said, I don’t agree with Sigma’s sentiment that “the BF’s design cuts out everything that distracts from your interaction with the image.” If I had a BF, I don't think I'd ever stop looking at it!

And that’s no bad thing…

