Leica officially discontinues the CL and TL cameras – but you can still buy some

Leica Camera AG has officially announced that it has discontinued the line of CL and TL cameras.

However, if you have always wanted either model, now is the time to buy one, with Leica CLs still in stock at Amazon or and Leica TL2 cameras currently available at B&H or Adorama.

"In recent years, the overall photography market has seen a decline in sales of compact and system cameras with smaller sensors," said the official Leica statement. "In comparison, the segment of cameras with full-frame sensors is developing particularly positively and shows continuing market growth.

"This development has prompted Leica Camera AG to discontinue its CL / TL2-System cameras, in order to realign itself strategically with these market changes. Going forward, the company will primarily focus its attention on the production of full-frame cameras.

(Image credit: Leica)

"Nevertheless, the company’s confidence in the high-quality performance of the CL / TL2-System remains unchanged – which is why Leica Camera AG will provide owners of the CL / TL2-System with another six years of comprehensive customer care from the date of purchase.

As ever, delivering a first-class customer experience through products that are superior in both construction and performance, continues to be the company’s primary aim."

It is always sad when a camera manufacturer announces the discontinuation of a camera, but two cameras in one swoop is a hard pill to swallow for CL and TL owners. However, Leica will still service your cameras – and if you want to buy a new one today, you'll still have your warranty, and six years to know that your camera is still serviceable. That's a lot more than other manufacturers give for a lifecycle of a camera, let alone just to service one.

So, if you are in the market for the APS-C sensor Leica CL or TL2 cameras, then now really is your last chance to get these unusual cameras.

