Save a MASSIVE $300 on the Nikon Z6 III and get extra gifts at Adorama
The Z6 III was priced a bit steep at launch, but now it has a tasty $300 discount!
The Nikon Z6 III is a standout enthusiast camera, delivering much of the pro-level performance of the Z8 in a more accessible full-frame body with a 24.5MP sensor. We gave it a glowing five-star review, and now it's even cheaper than before!
You can grab the Z6 III for just $2,196.95 — that's a solid $300 off! Plus, Adorama is sweetening the offer with a FREE spare battery, Lexar 256GB card, and a subscription to Capture One Pro editing software.
Save $300 at Adorama with bonus gifts The Nikon Z 6 III is packed full of incredible features for photographers and videographers alike. It has a 24.5mp partially stacked full-frame sensor, Expeed 7 processing engine, and 14fps shooting rate using the mechanical shutter (20fps with the electronic shutter). Video-wise, it boasts 6K at up to 60p internal, 4K at up to 60fps, and Full-HD at 240fps.
💲Price Match:
B&H: $2,196.95
Key highlights include a new ‘partially stacked’ image sensor for lightning-fast performance, an ultra-high-resolution HDR wide-gamut viewfinder that delivers a remarkably lifelike display, and a fully articulating vari-angle screen—making the Z6 III far more vlogger-friendly than its predecessors.
For low-light shooters, the advanced autofocus system excels, capable of virtually seeing in the dark. All in all, it's an exceptional all-rounder.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.