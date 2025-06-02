Flipin' heck! DJI Flip drone drops to its lowest-ever price

The DJI Flip drone kit, with its RC 2 Controller, has just received its first-ever big price drop on Amazon and is now available for £422.60, down from £549. That's a massive saving of £126.40. If you've been eyeing this compact camera drone, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this great discount.

You can buy the Flip cheaper with the basic RC-N3 controller, but the RC 2 offers you a remote with a built-in 5.5in LCD so that you don't need to rely on your phone to monitor footage, and giving you a much more professional piloting experience.

The Dji Flip is a lightweight drone, weighing under 249g, making it travel-friendly and exempt from registration in many regions. It features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing stunning 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos. With up to 31 minutes of flight time, you can capture more footage without interruption.

This drone is equipped with AI subject tracking, ensuring your subject stays perfectly framed, even during dynamic activities. The foldable full-coverage propeller guard enhances safety during flight, making it ideal for novice pilots. Additionally, the DJI Flip supports palm takeoff, enabling on-the-go selfie captures without the need for a remote controller.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a high-quality drone at a record-low price. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned drone enthusiast, the DJI Flip with RC 2 Controller offers exceptional value and performance.