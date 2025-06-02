Flipin' heck! DJI Flip drone drops to its lowest-ever price
Grab the first-ever discount on this awesome DJI Flip bundle and save £126 in the process
The DJI Flip drone kit, with its RC 2 Controller, has just received its first-ever big price drop on Amazon and is now available for £422.60, down from £549. That's a massive saving of £126.40. If you've been eyeing this compact camera drone, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this great discount.
You can buy the Flip cheaper with the basic RC-N3 controller, but the RC 2 offers you a remote with a built-in 5.5in LCD so that you don't need to rely on your phone to monitor footage, and giving you a much more professional piloting experience.
SAVE £126.40 at Amazon The Flip is DJI's first drone with built-in propeller guards and is designed for content creatiion. It can shoot 4K video and 48MP stills, and has a buit-in 3-axis gimbal.
The Dji Flip is a lightweight drone, weighing under 249g, making it travel-friendly and exempt from registration in many regions. It features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing stunning 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos. With up to 31 minutes of flight time, you can capture more footage without interruption.
This drone is equipped with AI subject tracking, ensuring your subject stays perfectly framed, even during dynamic activities. The foldable full-coverage propeller guard enhances safety during flight, making it ideal for novice pilots. Additionally, the DJI Flip supports palm takeoff, enabling on-the-go selfie captures without the need for a remote controller.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a high-quality drone at a record-low price. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned drone enthusiast, the DJI Flip with RC 2 Controller offers exceptional value and performance.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.