Get a grip on this amazing Canon EOS R5 Mark II camera deal!

You can save $300 on a body-only Canon EOS R5 Mark II at B&H Photo right now, bringing the mirrorless powerhouse down to $3,999. And to sweeten the deal the store if throwing in a Canon BG-R20 Battery Grip worth $349 - bringing the total savings to $650.

Granted, it is still a lot of dough, but then again, the second coming of the Canon EOS R5 is one of the most capable cameras on the market. When it comes to all-around versatility, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II even has the Canon EOS R1 and Canon EOS R3 beat.

It’s built around a mighty 45-MP BSI CMOS sensor, powered by Canon’s flagship DIGIC Accelerator and DIGIC X image processors, delivering a simply staggering selection of specs such as 14-bit RAW capture at up to 30fps, in-camera 8K RAW video up to 60p, and in-camera 180-MP upscaling. And that’s before you consider Canon’s coveted autofocus, of which the R5 Mark II sets a new standard.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II: was $4,299 now $3,999 at BHPhoto Save $300 with free Canon BG-R20 Battery Grip—One of the most powerful mirrorless cameras on the market. I’m talking about a 45-MP sensor, 30fps burst speeds at 14-bit RAW, 8K RAW video at 60p, and more. If you’re a content creator or need the best-quality images possible, this could be the camera for you.

Sure, a camera this powerful isn’t for everyone. But if you’re an all-around content creator who needs top-notch stills and video capabilities, a photographer who shoots challenging subjects in challenging environments, or somebody who requires the best image fidelity you can get, then the Canon EOS R5 Mark II might be worth the outlay.

It stands alongside the Nikon Z8 and Sony A7R V as one of the most powerful cameras on the market. And like those cameras, it’s not technically a system flagship, but it might as well be.

