Confirmed! Nikon P1100 and Z9 II coming in 2025, and maybe even a Z5 II!
The latest whisperings on Nikon Rumors point to a late 2025 release for the Nikon Z9 II, and the site now reckons we might see a Nikon Z5 II as early as this summer…
UPDATE: The Nikon Coolpix P1100 has now been officially announced, and our latest intel on the Nikon Z9 II suggests a release date towards the end of this year. I've added the extras in bold to the original story below.
Rumormongering website Nikon Rumors has made its predictions of the Nikon cameras it expects to see launched in 2025, based on a roundup of the rumors and reports it has received, and top of the list in a Nikon Coolpix P1100 – a replacement of the discontinued but ever-popular Nikon Coolpix P1000, one of the best bridge cameras the world has ever seen.
As we reported recently, prices of the P1000 have skyrocketed of late, so there is clearly a demand for a camera with a built-in lens that has a gargantuan zoom range. The P1000 had an utterly bonkers 24-3000mm equivalent range and this, combined with its 5-stop VR, made it a popular choice with bird photographers and shady surveillance types alike.
It is now confirmed that the Nikon Coolpix P1100 will be available from February 27, 2025, but isn't radically different from its predecessor.
A Nikon Z9 replacement is also "definitely coming" according to Nikon Rumors, and will undoubtedly be badged the Nikon Z9 II. However, the website does concede that it may not happen in 2025 as the original Z9 is still selling well as Nikon's flagship camera for pros.
Nikon Rumors is now reporting that the Nikon Z9 II will be available in time for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which opens on February 6, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, suggesting that we will have the official announcement before the year is out.
It will inherit the super-high-res 5760k-dot EVF from the Nikon Z6 III, RED video features and Content Credentials, but otherwise will have the same sensor as the Z9 and will be more of an update than a major overhaul.
The website also reckons we'll see some sort of Z-series video camera that follows the ethos of the RED line of high-end video cameras, with a modular brick-shaped design and lacking a pentaprism, which would be no big surprise after Nikon's acquisition or RED last year.
One previously rumored camera where the trail has gone cold, though, is a Nikon Z5 replacement, the website having recently heard nothing but deafening silence about a Z5 II aside from a solitary (and unreliable) tip.
However, the most recent Nikon Rumors report suggests that a summer 2025 release might now be on the cards for the Nikon Z5 II, although it offered no new details or specs, so I reckon this one is to be taken with a hefty pinch of salt…
Of course, while Nikon Rumors prides itself in sorting the wheat from the chaff of the hearsay to make its predictions, they are still just rumors and may not come to fruition at all – or Nikon might surprise us all and blindside us with something else entirely.
