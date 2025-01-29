Nikon P1000 prices have skyrocketed to the moon! I think it's high time we got a successor – pretty please, Nikon?

The Nikon P1000 is a big hunk of camera, but there's nothing else like it

The Nikon Coolpix P1000 was discontinued last year, with Nikon Rumors suggesting that a replacement for one of the best bridge cameras could be released in the middle of this year. Unsurprisingly, as stock has thinned, the Nikon P1000’s price has inflated. And now, things have gotten a little bit silly. At the time of writing, I’ve seen new units listed for over double the RRP. Yikes!

A quick look at Amazon’s price history reveals it reached a high of $2294.95 at the beginning of January, with Nikon Rumors even highlighting a renewed model that was priced at a whopping $2844.95. I don’t care how big your lens is, who’s paying that for a six-year-old plus camera with a 1/2.3-inch sensor? If that happens to be you, stop it, just stop it!

I used the Nikon P1000 to capture a close-up image of the moon from the window on my landing (Image credit: Future)

But beyond the ridiculousness of it all, the fact remains that the Nikon P1000 is an incredibly popular camera. Why? Because there’s nothing else like it. Ever. A 24-3000mm optical zoom (35mm equivalent), that can reach an eye-watering 6000mm via its digital zoom. Sure, to a large variety of photographers, its frankly absurd form factor is laughable. But if you’re into wildlife and lunar photography exclusively and don’t want to lug around or spend out on an interchangeable-lens setup, the Nikon P1000 is a great option. Or at least it was, before the price hikes.

The Nikon P1000 is a fantastic enthusiast, casual camera or occasional amusement. I photographed the moon with this monster camera and had an absolute blast. Sure, don’t expect the very best image quality in the world, but if you’re looking for something to scratch a very specific itch, it can certainly excel.

For a camera that was never anything more than an oddity to the vast majority of photographers, the Nikon P1000’s absence has left a fittingly giant hole in the market. It might have been a one-trick pony, but my goodness, what a trick.

If Nikon does indeed launch a P1100 (or some such successor) this year, I'll be champing at the bit to get my hands on one.

