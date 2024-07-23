Nikon plans to introduce RED camera video tech into its cameras

When Nikon bought out giant cinema camera manufacturer Red, many Nikon users hoped that the big yellow giant would incorporate video technology from Red's Hollywood expertise.

A hint of hope in a recent interview with Nikon President Yoshiaki Tokunari reported by Yahoo Japan could just be the case in future models.

Nikon 200mm f2 on a Red One MX cinema camera (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

Commenting in a recent interview Tokunari stated "Video performance is required in recent years" for the company's main camera business. To expand market share, it intend to incorporate video technology from Red, the main US movie camera company that Nikon acquired this spring. This strategic move aims to leverage advanced video capabilities to meet growing consumer demands and strengthen their position in the competitive market.

Regarding recent sales trends, Tokunari commented:

"We are seeing signs of recovery in interchangeable lens cameras." By region, he explained, "China has grown to the same level as Europe, and the growth rate is large in emerging countries such as South Asia."

Plans for new semiconductor factory construction across the country are a tailwind, and Tokunari expressed his enthusiasm for expanding sales, saying, "There are business opportunities."

Nikon Z9 (Image credit: Future)

While this is rather limited in what Nikon could introduce from Red it does leave the gate wide open to speculation and of course, we (or just me) are thinking of the possibility of R3D RAW coming to newer Nikon model cameras, while Nikon also bringing the Nikon Z-mount to Red cameras.



What could actually happen is up in the air at the moment, but when you think of Nikon and Red the possibilities are endless in how both companies can help each other in their respective fields.