Nikon plans to introduce RED camera video tech into its cameras

A hint of hope in a recent interview with Nikon President Yoshiaki Tokunari reported by Yahoo Japan could just be the case in future models.
Commenting in a recent interview Tokunari stated "Video performance is required in recent years" for the company's main camera business. To expand market share, it intend to incorporate video technology from Red, the main US movie camera company that Nikon acquired this spring. This strategic move aims to leverage advanced video capabilities to meet growing consumer demands and strengthen their position in the competitive market.
"We are seeing signs of recovery in interchangeable lens cameras." By region, he explained, "China has grown to the same level as Europe, and the growth rate is large in emerging countries such as South Asia."
Plans for new semiconductor factory construction across the country are a tailwind, and Tokunari expressed his enthusiasm for expanding sales, saying, "There are business opportunities."
While this is rather limited in what Nikon could introduce from Red it does leave the gate wide open to speculation and of course, we (or just me) are thinking of the possibility of R3D RAW coming to newer Nikon model cameras, while Nikon also bringing the Nikon Z-mount to Red cameras.
What could actually happen is up in the air at the moment, but when you think of Nikon and Red the possibilities are endless in how both companies can help each other in their respective fields.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.