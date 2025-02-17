Canon winter trade-in sees up to $400 saving on select cameras and lenses
Grab up to $400 off select Canon products when you trade-in your old gear
Canon has announced a new trade-in event, offering photographers the chance to upgrade their equipment with substantial bonuses toward select Canon products.
For a limited time running until March 2, 2025, customers can trade in eligible cameras and lenses to receive up to $400 in bonuses, in addition to the assessed value of their used gear.
How it work
Participants can trade in any working interchangeable camera or lens. Once the equipment is evaluated and approved, B&H will provide a trade-in value, plus a bonus applicable toward the purchase of select Canon items.
For instance, trading in gear can yield a $200 bonus toward the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM Lens, priced at $2,899.00, or a $400 bonus toward the Canon EOS R5 Mark II priced at $4,299.00.
Stand out deals
Save $400 on trade-in. With 45MP at your disposal and stunning 8K video, the R5 Mark II is as good as it gets for photographer and videographers
Save $200 on Trade-in. With its versatile focal range of 100-500mm this lens is perfect for shooting wildlife, sports, or aviation
Save $100 on Trade-in. The highest APS-C sensor from Canon with 32.5MP images and 4K60 video makes this a great camera for beginners or enthusiasts alike
There are many other outstanding trade-in offers at B&H and you can view all the savings on there website
Important Details
This offer cannot be combined with lens bundles, and other exclusions may apply. The promotion is valid only for the trade-in of working interchangeable-lens cameras and lenses.
Upon approval, bonus codes will be emailed during regular business hours.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
