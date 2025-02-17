Canon winter trade-in sees up to $400 saving on select cameras and lenses

Canon has announced a new trade-in event, offering photographers the chance to upgrade their equipment with substantial bonuses toward select Canon products.



For a limited time running until March 2, 2025, customers can trade in eligible cameras and lenses to receive up to $400 in bonuses, in addition to the assessed value of their used gear.

How it work

Participants can trade in any working interchangeable camera or lens. Once the equipment is evaluated and approved, B&H will provide a trade-in value, plus a bonus applicable toward the purchase of select Canon items.



For instance, trading in gear can yield a $200 bonus toward the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM Lens, priced at $2,899.00, or a $400 bonus toward the Canon EOS R5 Mark II priced at $4,299.00.

Stand out deals

There are many other outstanding trade-in offers at B&H and you can view all the savings on there website

Important Details

This offer cannot be combined with lens bundles, and other exclusions may apply. The promotion is valid only for the trade-in of working interchangeable-lens cameras and lenses.



Upon approval, bonus codes will be emailed during regular business hours.