Canon EOS RP + RF 24-105mm bundle slashed to £834 — a scorcher of a full-frame mirrorless camera deal!

If you’ve been looking to step into full-frame photography, the current deal on the Canon EOS RP bundled with the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens is a rare chance to do it without breaking the bank.

The kit is now just £833.62, down from £1,059 – on a camera-and-lens combo that punches well above its price. For those ready to upgrade from a DSLR or a crop mirrorless camera, this bundle ticks the right boxes.

The EOS RP may sit at the entry level of Canon’s full-frame lineup, and is now seven years old, but it still carries many of the traits that make the RF mount system so attractive: clean 26.2MP images, 4K video capability, a fully articulating touchscreen and Canon’s renowned Colour Science. Pair that with the flexible 24-105mm zoom and you’ve got a combo that is ready for travel, portraits, landscapes, everyday shooting and more.

What makes the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens especially compelling here is the versatility: wide enough for landscapes, long enough for casual portraits, and compact enough that it won’t become a burden. Many full-frame lenses with that zoom range carry hefty price tags or weights; this one delivers a balanced, mobile full-frame kit setup that won’t leave you hauling 3-4kg around.

This deal also gives you a head start within Canon’s RF ecosystem. With the RP and standard zoom, you can begin building from a versatile foundation and expand your lens options as your skillset and budget grow. Whether you’re upgrading, making a full-frame entry or simply looking for something compact yet capable, the synergy of body + lens here adds real value.

Check out our pick of the best lenses for the Canon EOS RP