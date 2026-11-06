"Pooptra 400" – Photographers react to Kodak-inspired camera film toilet paper dispenser

A video of a 3D-printed toilet paper dispenser that looks like a roll of 35mm camera film has gone viral on Instagram, with photographers in the comments section reacting in the best way possible: with plenty of photography-related jokes.

"I made a film roll for my bathroom so I could try my new black toilet paper," says the ingenious Instagrammer. "To complete the film look, I made a custom label that clicks into place without any glue – and now it's finally ready to roll."

Just like a roll of film, the dispenser has a plastic case exterior, with the 'film' (or paper) unraveling when pulled.

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The creator of the dispenser, Italian design studio Elle Stvdio, was clearly inspired by Kodak film, even making the hilarious bathroom contraption in the same red, yellow and black colors as the iconic manufacturer's branding.

"These are the negatives you don’t want to keep lol," said Instagram user cbas.co. "When a situation develops, capture it on film!" came the sidesplitting cry from another commenter, toddoverman.

(Image credit: Elle Stvdio)

But it wasn't all jokes and plays on words, which you probably don't want to visualize. Unlike the jesters, a few of the commenters – perhaps more of the photography collector sort – asked about pricing. "How can I get this thing already printed?" said gayainbar_photos.

Unfortunately for those wanting the ready-printed dispenser, they'll first need to source a 3D printer. Unlike a shop selling physical products, Elle Stvdio only sells the stereolithography files for its creations.

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Commonly shortened to STL, this is a digital file format used to describe the geometry of a 3D model for 3D printers.

But if you know a thing or two about 3D printing, and fancy wiping your butt with paper from a Kodak-esque dispenser, then you can purchase the STL files from the Elle Stvdio online store for $10.

As cat_you_never_met commented, "Watch out for updates – this is a developing story."

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