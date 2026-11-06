Fujifilm is taking its camera gear on tour – and this time, the event is set to come to multiple cities in the US. Fujifilm’s Create With Us, previously a one-city-only annual event, is returning – but this time as a multi-destination tour across the US in late 2026 and continuing into 2027.

Fujifilm’s Create With Us On Tour will bring free workshops, hands-on demos, guided photo walks, and networking meetups to several US cities. Fujifilm says the event will be customized to each location, allowing the local creative community to help shape each event.

The first two stops on the tour have now been announced, with additional locations expected to be announced at a later date. First, the event will visit Dallas, Texas, on December 05 at Deep Ellum Art Co.

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Next, the tour will head to Miami, Florida, on January 15, 2027, partnering with AVC Photo Video Store.

Lighting maker Godox is also partnering on the tour. Godox plans to bring lighting classes and demos led by Brent Eysler. Those demos will include photo walks and live demonstrations with Godox gear.

Fujifilm says the event is open to both photographers and filmmakers of all skill levels, from beginners to pros. The camera maker says that attendees can bring their own camera equipment or try out Fujifilm gear at the event – though advance registration with the hosting camera dealer is recommended for loaner gear.

Fujifilm says the goal of the nationwide tour is to help grow the creative network. “By taking the event beyond its previous host cities, Fujifilm aims to build a wider network of creators who can share their knowledge and grow by connecting inside their communities,” Fujifilm wrote.

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Fujifilm hosted previous Create With Us events once each year beginning in 2023, but the new tour is the first time the event has visited multiple cities in one year. The tour follows Instax’s summer Capture The Joy tour, highlighting its instant film line.

Additional information and registration are available on the Create With Us tour page.

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