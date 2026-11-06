VSCO has announced the final twenty-five images selected for The Fifty – an ongoing celebration of photography across the US, whereby selected images are displayed on billboards or large-format public displays in their creators' home states.

The open call for images earlier this year received over 13,500 entries, with VSCO unveiling the first 25 selected shots in September and billboard rollouts taking place throughout October.

The final batch of 25 images covers a spectrum of photographic genres and styles. One of the most intriguing shots came from Kentucky-based photographer, Maddie McCuddy.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Image 1 of 2 The Yoder's, who are Old Order Amish, join a game of softball outside their children's school house on October 23 2025 (Image credit: Maddie McCuddy) Maddie McCuddy (Image credit: Maddie McCuddy) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Taken from her wider series, Where Time Stands Still, McCuddy's frame depicts the Yoders, an Old Order Amish family, enjoying a game of softball outside their children's two-room schoolhouse in Mays Lick.

The photojournalist told VSCO that she's “dedicated to capturing the quieter, intimate, and emotional moments of rural life.”

Image 1 of 2 "Every now and then, a photograph manages to freeze an afternoon in place so that, years later, when you stumble across it, you find the whole weekend waiting on the tip of your tongue" (Image credit: Chase Evert) Chase Evert (Image credit: Chase Evert) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

A fun, summer scene of wakeboarding on a lake also made The Fifty. Captured by Fargo, North Dakota-based commercial architecture and interior photographer, Chase Evert, the image evokes a nostalgic feeling for good times with friends gone by.

“A day on the water is mostly made up of things you don't think to remember. But every now and then, a photograph manages to freeze an afternoon in place so that, years later, when you stumble across it, you find the whole weekend waiting on the tip of your tongue,” Evert told VSCO.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A cinematic self-portrait from Oklahoma-based conceptual photographer and educator Alex Eischeid made the cut, too.

Image 1 of 2 "I love shooting in spaces that most people wouldn't consider to be beautiful or aesthetically pleasing" (Image credit: Alex Eischeid) Alex Eischeid (Image credit: Alex Eischeid) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Eischeid captured the scene outside her storage unit in Norman, with the photographer's vision for the scene being to flip the idea of beauty on its head. “I love shooting in spaces that most people wouldn't consider to be beautiful or aesthetically pleasing,” she told VSCO.

Along with rolling out the billboard and public-display installations, VSCO will bring all of The Fifty's images to Miami.

Beginning today, a four-week wheatpaste poster exhibition across 20 locations will showcase the photographers and their work in the buildup to the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.

Image 1 of 4 Photographer Kate Sweeney's public display in Ohio (Image credit: VSCO) Photographer Weston McGhee's billboard in Idaho (Image credit: VSCO) Photographer Constance Jaeggi O'Connor's billboard in Colorado (Image credit: VSCO) Photographer Meg Loeks' billboard in Michigan (Image credit: VSCO) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

You might also like…

Here's our expert take on the best cameras for portraits.