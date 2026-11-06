From Amish softball to cinematic self-portraits: VSCO reveals the final batch of billboard-bound images in its photo contest
The photography platform has announced the final images from The Fifty – an ongoing project celebrating photographers across the US
VSCO has announced the final twenty-five images selected for The Fifty – an ongoing celebration of photography across the US, whereby selected images are displayed on billboards or large-format public displays in their creators' home states.
The open call for images earlier this year received over 13,500 entries, with VSCO unveiling the first 25 selected shots in September and billboard rollouts taking place throughout October.
The final batch of 25 images covers a spectrum of photographic genres and styles. One of the most intriguing shots came from Kentucky-based photographer, Maddie McCuddy.
Taken from her wider series, Where Time Stands Still, McCuddy's frame depicts the Yoders, an Old Order Amish family, enjoying a game of softball outside their children's two-room schoolhouse in Mays Lick.
The photojournalist told VSCO that she's “dedicated to capturing the quieter, intimate, and emotional moments of rural life.”
A fun, summer scene of wakeboarding on a lake also made The Fifty. Captured by Fargo, North Dakota-based commercial architecture and interior photographer, Chase Evert, the image evokes a nostalgic feeling for good times with friends gone by.
“A day on the water is mostly made up of things you don't think to remember. But every now and then, a photograph manages to freeze an afternoon in place so that, years later, when you stumble across it, you find the whole weekend waiting on the tip of your tongue,” Evert told VSCO.
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A cinematic self-portrait from Oklahoma-based conceptual photographer and educator Alex Eischeid made the cut, too.
Eischeid captured the scene outside her storage unit in Norman, with the photographer's vision for the scene being to flip the idea of beauty on its head. “I love shooting in spaces that most people wouldn't consider to be beautiful or aesthetically pleasing,” she told VSCO.
Along with rolling out the billboard and public-display installations, VSCO will bring all of The Fifty's images to Miami.
Beginning today, a four-week wheatpaste poster exhibition across 20 locations will showcase the photographers and their work in the buildup to the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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