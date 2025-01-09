Canon just warned users of a glitch with certain SanDisk cards – a harsh reminder that some memory cards aren’t universally compatible

Pairing one of three different versions of the SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-II memory cards with the Canon EOS R5 Mark II may leave photographers with corrupted images, Canon warns. SanDisk directs users to contact it for a replacement card under warranty.

The 64GB, 128GB, 256GB versions of the SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-II V60 are not compatible with the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, the Canon Support page says. The still images “may be recorded as corrupted / abnormal due to incompatibility,” the support team warns.

SanDisk first published the warning in December, with the warning recently drawing attention. SanDisk, which is owned by Western Digital, directs customers to contact it for a warranty replacement. The company hasn’t flagged any other camera affected by the compatibility issue so far.

Photographers need to buy a memory card that matches the slot on the camera, a process that typically involves identifying the right card type and minimum required speed. Taking other factors into consideration, like whether the card slot is UHS-II compatible or not, will also help prevent overpaying for fast speeds that the camera doesn’t actually support in the first place.

But, the warning is a good reminder that not all memory cards are created equal. The SanDisk cards should have been supported by the R5 II, which lists specifications for UHS-II card slots and has a list of recommended card speeds in the specifications that those SD cards met. A list of SanDisk SD cards compatible with the R5 Mark II lists those three cards as incompatible.

Before buying any memory card, it’s a good idea to look up the list of recommended cards that the camera maker suggests. A Google search for “[camera name] recommended memory cards” will typically turn up a list of recommendations directly from the manufacturer. Some manufacturers even test different cards with the cameras; for example, GoPro has a list of recommended microSD cards that it has tested and recommends.

