Make Digital Camera World your preferred news source on Google with these five simple steps

Have you heard about Google's new Preferred Sources feature? It's a game-changer for anyone who wants to see more of the news and content they actually care about.

Instead of scrolling through a bunch of random sites, you can now tell Google which publications you love and trust. This means your favorite blogs – such as Digital Camera World – will show up higher in your search results and in the Top Stories section. It's a great way to make sure the stories you see are from sources you already know and rely on.

Ready to start customizing your Google search experience? Here's a quick guide on how to set up your preferred sources and get more of the content you love…

1. Tell Google who you trust

Not many people know this, but you can actually tell Google which websites you like and trust - so that it prioritizes these in your search results - simply by going to this Google preference page.

If you click on this link, you can go to your Google preferences and add quickly Digital Camera as a source preference.

2. Look for the stars

When you search for news on Google, keep an eye out for a small star icon next to the Top Stories section. This star means the Preferred Sources feature is available for your search query.

If you don't see it, try searching for a current news topic, since the star only appears on searches with news results.

This feature is still rolling out – so you will only see it at the moment if you are in the US or India.

3. Add your favorite news sources

Tap the star icon to open the preferred sources selection screen. Here, you can type in the names of your favorite publications. For example, you can search for and add "Digital Camera World."

Go ahead and add any other trusted sites that you read regularly, using the check mark box.

4. See your results

Once you’ve added your preferred sources, tap "Reload results." You’ll immediately see the Top Stories section update to show content from the publications you chose. The more sources you add, the more you'll see content from sites you trust instead of random ones. Try searching for the same topic again to see the difference!

5. Follow us on Google News

As an extra step, follow Digital Camera World on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds – making sure to click the Follow button.