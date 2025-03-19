LIVE: Watch the Fujifilm X-Summit 2025 along with us!

The countdown has begun to the first Fujfilm X-Summit of 2025 – and thanks to the the official teasers we know we will be getting a new camera.

This time the Fujifilm X-Summit is being held in Prague - the beautiful, historic capital of the Czech Republic. It's the first time the X-Summit has been held in Eastern Europe.

The Fujifilm top brass, journalists and brand ambassadors will already be arriving for the main event - which takes place on Thursday, March 20 from 6am ET / 10am GMT.

But don't worry, you don't have to miss out on all the latest news, roadmaps and development announcements that we have come to expect from these regular Fujifilm photographic events – as you can follow along right here as it happens.

We'll be following the whole presentation as it happens – and then bring you reports direct from our man on the ground in Prague. And furthermore, you can even watch along too - via the YouTube link below…

X Summit PRAGUE 2025/ FUJIFILM - YouTube Watch On