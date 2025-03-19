LIVE: Watch the Fujifilm X-Summit 2025 along with us!
The countdown has begun to Fujifilm's first X-Summit of 2025 live from Prague
The countdown has begun to the first Fujfilm X-Summit of 2025 – and thanks to the the official teasers we know we will be getting a new camera.
This time the Fujifilm X-Summit is being held in Prague - the beautiful, historic capital of the Czech Republic. It's the first time the X-Summit has been held in Eastern Europe.
The Fujifilm top brass, journalists and brand ambassadors will already be arriving for the main event - which takes place on Thursday, March 20 from 6am ET / 10am GMT.
But don't worry, you don't have to miss out on all the latest news, roadmaps and development announcements that we have come to expect from these regular Fujifilm photographic events – as you can follow along right here as it happens.
We'll be following the whole presentation as it happens – and then bring you reports direct from our man on the ground in Prague. And furthermore, you can even watch along too - via the YouTube link below…
Chris has been writing about digital cameras since they first went on sale. He has reported on Fujifilm X-mount and GF-mount cameras since the systems were first launched, and has had the honor of attending three X-Summits in person – in London, Tokyo and New York.
Our second teaser dropped earlier today, and shows what looks like a new camera control – a dial on the outside of the camera that allows you to switch aspect ratios. That looks neat... Intriguingly, one of these offers a 6:17 ratio. That's not an aspect ratio you hear of ever - until you remember (and the teaser shows us) references the mega Fuji GX617 medium format panoramic camera from the 1980s.
Above: Today's teaser showing an all-new aspect ratio dial
Thanks to two official teasers from Fujifilm, we also have some BIG clues as to one of the announcements we will get tomorrow.
The first teaser video seems to show us a Fujfilm X100VI compact being magically joined with a Fujfilm GFX 100S II medium format mirrorless camera to make a new camera. Does this mean a really big compact camera? Or a fixed lens camera with the highest-ever resolution? Or is it the rebirth of the GFX 50R - a rangefinder-style medium format camera that I personally miss (and I know others think the same…)
Above: this early teaser shows an X100 compact camera magically joining with a medium format GFX to create something new