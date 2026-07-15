Lightweight cameras that combine portability, performance and impressive image quality

If you're searching for a lightweight, compact travel camera to capture every moment of your adventures, check out these four deals from Wex at Amazon – each features or comes bundled with a versatile lens and lets you save up to £285.

The Sony A6700 with 18-135mm lens is now just £1,599 at Wex – you save £200 from the original price of £1,799.

The Fujifilm X-S20 with 15-45mm lens is now just £1,249 at Jessops – you save £100 from the original price of £1,349.

The OM System Tough TG-7 in black is now just £356 at Amazon – you save £143.99 off its £499.99 RRP.

The Pentax WG-8 in black is now just £310 at Amazon – you save £69.99 from the original price of £479.99.

Save £100 Fujifilm X-S20 with 15-45mm lens: was £1,349 now £1,249 at Jessops A compact hybrid camera built for travel creators. It offers excellent 26MP stills with Fujifilm's signature film simulations and powerful 6K video. With smart autofocus and a fully articulating screen, it's perfect for photographers and vloggers.

Save £69.99 Pentax WG-8 (black): was £479.99 now £410 at Amazon A tough, budget-friendly camera designed for extreme conditions. It features a 20MP sensor and 4K video. Great for underwater and macro shots, it's durable and affordable – ideal for travelers who need a reliable, no-nonsense adventure camera.

Sony A6700

Most versatile

The Sony A6700 compact mirrorless camera packs serious power. It features a 26.1MP APS-C sensor, fast 11fps burst shooting, in-body image stabilization, and 4K60p video.

Whether you're snapping cityscapes or wildlife on safari, it's ready to deliver stunning photos and smooth video.

Sony improved the autofocus and button layout, making it easier to use on the go – even if the body is still pretty compact. You can pair it with a huge range of Sony E-mount lenses – or third-party options – to suit whatever trip you're on.

Read more: Sony A6700 review.

Fujifilm X-S20

Best hybrid

The Fujfilm X-S20 is ideal if you are creating both photos and videos. It's a compact, lightweight hybrid shooter that packs a lot, using the tried-and-true X-Trans IV sensor.

Paired with Fujifilm's famous film simulations, you give your shots that ready-to-share look straight out of the camera. The new X-Processor 5 steps up autofocus with smart subject recognition and tracking.

It offers 6K video with full sensor use, plus advanced codecs and color grading options. The fully articulating screen is perfect if you're a vlogger.

Read more: Fujifilm X-S20 review.

OM System Tough TG-7

Best waterproof

With the OM System Tough TG-7, you never have to worry about weather or terrain. It's built to be a companion on any adventure: waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof.

Its 12MP sensor can actually capture more light where it's often dim. Plus, it shoots RAW and bursts up to 20fps – perfect for catching fast moments. The TG-7 has a 4x zoom (approx. 25-100mm in 35mm terms) with a standout macro mode that lets you snap amazing close-ups and 4K video.

It's simple, durable, and versatile – the perfect when you need a reliable camera that won't quit.

Read more: OM System Tough TG-7 review.

Pentax WG-8

Most budget-friendly

The Pentax WG-8 is built tough to survive water, dust, drops, freezing temps – you name it. It's perfect if you want a camera that's truly adventure-proof, without spending big.

With a 20MP sensor and 5x optical zoom (approx. 28-140mm in 35mm terms). It shoots decent photos and 4k video at 30fps.

It also shines in ultra-close-up shots, and it performs well underwater and in extreme conditions where other cameras might fail. It's a solid budget-friendly choice for anyone needing a tough, reliable camera for travel.

Read more: Pentax WG-8 review.