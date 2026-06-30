The best budget beginner cameras of 2026 are available from $499 WITH lens
Start your photography journey for less – get these beginner-friendly mirrorless cameras and save up to $420
Photography can get expensive fast, but your first camera and lens don't have to be. These three cameras are ideal for learning the ropes and come with a versatile lens perfect for everyday shooting, travel, landscapes, portraits, and more. With these deals, you can save up to $420.
The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV + 14‑42mm lens is now just $919.97 at B&H – you save $420 off its original $1,339.97 price.
The Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens is now just $499 at B&H – you save $180 off its original $679 price.
A stylish Micro Four Thirds mirrorless with a 20.3MP sensor, in-body 5-axis stabilization, and a 180° flip-down touchscreen. It shoots 4K/30P and 15 frames per second in a lightweight, retro-inspired body.
A compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, guided menus, and Canon's Face+ Tracking autofocus. Lightweight and user-friendly, it's the easiest way into Canon's mirrorless system. Includes free copy of Corel Paintshop Pro Ultimate.
Olympus M-D E-M10 Mark IV: Best cheap retro
Lens: M.Zuiko 14‑42mm f/3.5‑5.6 EZ
Beautifully designed and packed with modern features, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is ideal if you value creativity and classic styling. Its 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, paired with 5-axis in-body stabilization, produces remarkably sharp results even when shooting challenging low-light situations handheld. The tilting touchscreen and tactile dials encourage manual experimentation, and the high range of compatible lenses opens up endless photographic possibilities. It's a superb choice if you want a lightweight, versatile tool for everyday shooting.
Canon EOS R100: Best cheap beginner camera
Lens: Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM
If you want a straightforward, capable camera to learn on, the Canon EOS R100 is a fantastic starting point. Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers crisp, detailed images with pleasing color straight out of the camera, while Canon's Face+ Tracking autofocus helps keep subjects sharp with minimal effort. The guided menus make it easy to understand exposure settings. It's compact, lightweight, and compatible with Canon's expanding RF lens system – giving you room to explore different genres without overcomplicating your setup. Please note: If you mainly want to shoot video, the R100 is not the camera for you, as fixed screen and cropped 4K video, limiting flexibility.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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