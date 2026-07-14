Popular camera bag maker Wandrd says the camera strap is “one of photography’s most overlooked pieces of gear,” but the brand’s new strap system uses magnets to swap from wrist to neck straps and back again.

The new Wandrd Magnetic Camera Straps use anchors meant to remain on the camera, but can be removed one-handed to swap to a different type of strap, use the same strap with multiple cameras, or prevent a dangerous dangle when shooting on a tripod.

The magnets in the system aren’t what’s holding the camera in place. Instead, the magnet allows the strap link to center automatically inside a new dual-sided, spring-loaded lock dubbed the Wandrd Magnetic CoreLock. The spring-loaded lock clamps down once any weight is applied, Wandrd says. The locking system requires a pinch to open the lock and remove the strap.

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The link system isn’t made with metal – Wandrd instead went with a fiberglass-reinforced nylon due to the risk of metal scratching up a camera. The company says the material is strong while being softer to the touch. The strap itself is made with what Wandrd describes as “liquid” nylon.

The magnetic Torus Links center inside the strap attachment automatically, which Wandrd says allows photographers to put the strap on or off with one hand.

The strap system is launching with a full-size 30mm-wide strap, a narrower 15mm strap for smaller camera setups, and a wrist strap.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Wandrd) (Image credit: Wandrd) (Image credit: Wandrd)

Both neck straps can be worn traditionally or cross-body using a loop that connects one end back to the strap instead of the camera, so it also works with compact cameras that have only one strap attachment point. A quick adjustment slider allows creators to adjust the length of those neck straps.

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Four links are included with each neck strap, so the same strap can be used on two camera bodies. The wrist strap, which only requires one anchor, includes two Torus links to use with two cameras as well.

While the magnetic approach feels unique, the link and separate strap remind me of the popular Peak Design strap system that uses links that slide into place on the strap. Wandrd even uses colored cording inside the attachment system – if the black wears to yellow, it's time to replace the links, with red being dangerous wear and tear.

The new Wandrd Magnetic Straps are launching first on Kickstarter and the Wandrd website, with the company expecting a retail launch to follow on November 7.

The standard neck strap is expected to retail for $69, the narrower strap for $49, and the wrist strap for $39. Wandrd will also sell a DIY kit that converts an existing strap to the magnetic system for $29, as well as a bundle of all three straps for $157. The Kickstarter price will have a 25 percent discount.

International pricing has not yet been announced, but that converts to about £52-£29, CA$97-55, AU$99-56 for the standard to wrist straps.

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