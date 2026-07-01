These compact cameras can handle what trendy point-and-shoots can't – here's why

Looking for a waterproof camera that can survive your next hiking trip, ski holiday, or beach adventure? While retro compact cameras are having a moment, rugged compacts remain the better choice for photographers who need a camera that can handle drops, dust, and water.

Unlike fashionable point-and-shoot cameras, the Pentax WG-8 ($426.95 / £429) and OM System Tough TG-7 ($549.99 / £449) are designed for use where camera phones and conventional compacts struggle.

Waterproof, shockproof, and freeze-proof, they're built for demanding adventures. Better still, both offer optical zoom lenses, dedicated macro modes and 4K video, making them far more versatile than an action camera alone.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Pentax WG-8

A real Captain Scarlet of a compact camera

The Pentax WG-8 is built tough to survive water, dust, drops, freezing temps – you name it.

It's perfect if you want a camera that's truly adventure-proof, without spending big. With a 20MP sensor and 5x optical zoom (approx. 28-140mm in 35mm terms).

It shoots decent photos and 4k video at 30fps. It also shines in ultra-close-up shots, and it performs well underwater and in extreme conditions where other cameras might fail.

It's a solid budget-friendly choice for anyone needing a tough, reliable camera for travel.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OM System Tough TG-7

Indestructable camera, impressive results

The OM System Tough TG-7 is built to be a companion on any adventure. It's waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof, so you never have to worry about weather or terrain.

Sure, its 12MP sensor is smaller than some other cameras, but that actually helps underwater photos by capturing more light where it's often dim. Plus, it shoots RAW and bursts up to 20fps – perfect for catching fast moments.

The TG-7 has a handy 4x zoom (approx. 25-100mm in 35mm terms) with a bright aperture and a standout macro mode that lets you snap amazing close-ups and 4K video.

It's simple, durable, and versatile – the perfect point-and-shoot to toss in your bag when you need a reliable camera that won't quit.

Discover more and browse the best travel cameras, best compact cameras and best point and shoot cameras