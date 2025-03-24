Viltrox reportedly readying a cheap yet fast 50mm AF lens for Sony and Nikon cameras

Viltrox is rumored to be announcing another new addition to its compact and lightweight Air series of prime lenses. The lens in question is the AF 50mm F2 Air, which would join the existing AF 23mm F1.7, AF 20mm F2.8 Air, AF 35mm F1.7 Air, AF 40mm F2.5 Air and AF 56mm F1.7 Air.

Read more: Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 Air full review

As yet few details are known about the new lens. Photo Rumors reports that it could have a minimum focus distance of 0.51m, take 58mm filters, weight 190g and be priced at $140. The latter is in-keeping with the accessible pricing of other lenses in the Air range which are all under $200.

The Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 - another lens in Viltrox's Air range (Image credit: Viltrox)

Several photos of the AF 50mm F2 Air have emerged. These indicate that the lens has full-frame coverage, along with stepping motor autofocus and internal focussing. The optical path seems to include one or more aspherical and extra-low dispersion elements for reducing aberrations.

The Viltrox AF 50mm F2 Air will reportedly be available in Sony E and Nikon Z mounts, and is rumored to go on sale in April.