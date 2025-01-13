Nikon D780 drops to its lowest-ever price!
The Nikon D780 is like a DSLR and mirrorless rolled into one, and it's now available at an amazing £984 off the RRP!
The Nikon D780 is one of the finest DSLRs ever made, combining the best bits of a traditional DSLR when shooting through the viewfinder but with the same sensor as used in the Nikon Z6 line of cameras, thus acting like a mirrorless when in Live View mode. Using the rear screen, autofocus is zippy and highly accurate, utilizing a huge 273 AF points built into the sensor, complete with subject detection locking onto faces. It's far quicker than the sluggish contrast detect system traditionally used in DSLRs, and is brilliant when shooting video.
Highly popular with enthusiast photographers, the camera was particularly sought after by astrophotographers, thanks to the stellar low-light performance of its 24.5Mp sensor, which has an ISO range of 100-51,200 (expanded to ISO50-204,800).
Save £984 at Amazon The D780 is unique in bringing fast phase detection live view AF to a DSLR, and adds pretty advanced 4K video, and a better continuous shooting speed and buffer capacity than we’d expect at this price. It's also available with the Nikon AF-S 24-120mm f/4 VR lens with the same generous discount.
The D780 uses traditional F-mount lenses, and so makes an ideal upgrade if you're shooting with an older Nikon DSLR and have an extensive collection of Nikkor glass. The deal saves a huge 43% off the RRP – and is far below the lowest prices we've seen on competitor websites.
