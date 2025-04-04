Laowa announces world’s widest probe zoom lens at NAB Show

Laowa has announced the launch of its first-ever Probe Zoom Macro Lens, marking it as the widest and most versatile probe lens on the market – and it will be shown off at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend.

The lens comes in two options, 15-24mm T8 and 15-35mm T12, and features a selection of interchangeable modules, with a 110.5° angle of view and a 2.3x zoom range – making it an innovative addition to the existing lineup of periprobe lenses, which includes the Laowa 24mm f/14 2x Macro Probe and 24mm T8 2X Macro Pro2be.

The official announcement will take place at the NAB Show, running from April 05-09, which is the premier event for the broadcast industry – making it the perfect venue for showcasing the world’s widest probe zoom, particularly since its last probe was a cine lens.

Image 1 of 4 Direct view (Image credit: Laowa) Periscope view (Image credit: Laowa) 35-degree view (Image credit: Laowa) Upcoming 90-degree view (Image credit: Laowa)

With a length of 40cm, the waterproof tubular design of the probe optic features a modular framework with 4 interchangeable front modules and 2 main barrels.

Users can work a total of eight combinations and switch between these four front modules: Direct view, Periscope, 35° view and the upcoming 90° view. The 90° module features a patent-pending front rotation design and a 360° rotational ring. The ring is installed in front of the lens body, which enables independent tube rotation without interfering with the focus and zoom ring.

The key features:

15mm ultra-wide perspective

2.3x zoom range with parfocal design

4 versatile modules: Direct, Periscope, 35° view and the additional 90° view

Up to 2.3x magnification for extreme close-ups

Unrivaled sharpness and superior image quality

waterproof, long tubular barrel for versatile shooting conditions

360° rotation for front modules

"With a maximum T8 aperture, 15mm ultra-wide perspective, up to 2.3x magnification, and a waterproof barrel, this lens excels in extreme close-ups (as close as 5mm), low-light conditions, and underwater filming," says Laowa.

"It’s a versatile tool for advertising, wildlife documentaries, and cinema production, delivering unmatched storytelling potential."

The US price for the Probe Zoom Macro 15-24mm T8 – Direct View lens is $3,499 (approxiately £2,700 / AU$5,800) with the 15-35mm T12 – Direct View lens coming in at $3,999 (£3,100 / AU$6,600), Pricing varies in different countries. with shipping available by 2025 Q3.

Available mounts have not yet been confirmed, though the original 24mm lens was released for Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony FE, Pentax K and Arri PL.

If you're attending the NAB Show this year, don’t miss the opportunity to experience Laowa’s latest optical advancement in person at North Hall Booth N2823. Laowa will also unveil its first-ever broadcast lens and showcase a selection of its newly launched lenses and popular series.

