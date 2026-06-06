Protection or profit? The hidden truth behind Nikon’s dispute with Viltrox

Earlier this year, news broke about Nikon suing Viltrox over unlicensed products for the Z-mount. And following reports that Sirui and Meike pulled Z-mount-compatible lenses from sale in China, the legal dispute is once again in the headlines following a new Viltrox Z-mount patent.

And while the big question is what Nikon hopes to achieve, the bigger question for many consumers is this: is Nikon in the right?

While it’s very easy to take the side of the cheap lens manufacturer, I really don’t think this is a case of greed on Nikon’s part.

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It’s difficult to have a rock-solid opinion when we don’t have all the facts, so I can only go by what I know – which is that a patent dispute could suggest that Nikon’s problem isn’t with third parties making Z-mount-compatible lenses, but rather third parties using patented technology that supports the mount. Two very different things. Let me explain…

Viltrox has a reputation for being one of the best cheap-lens manufacturers out there (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

In a previous story I quoted Professor Bob Newman, whose Amateur Photographer article highlighted how an overarching Z-mount patent doesn’t exist, presumably because the concept of a camera mount isn’t wholly original, leading to the assumption that Nikon is, in fact, protecting the electrical-contact arrangement.

This would make a lot of sense, because cheap Chinese optics with robust autofocus systems are still relatively new. For a long time, most cheap Chinese optics were manual focus-only, which presumably reduced the chances of patent infringement.

However, I also came across another interesting point from ENS, whereby patent attorney Dr Bernard Dippenaar stated: “If a patent owner ignores large-scale, unauthorized use of its technology, those patent rights can become harder to enforce”.

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Thus, Nikon’s motivations may also be to protect its patent long term.

Nikon has had to create an entire ecosystem to support the Z mount (Image credit: Nikon)

If the legendary Japanese manufacturer’s goal is to obtain reasonable reparations via royalties, then I sit firmly on the side of Nikon – because the Z mount is so much more than just a mount. For that mount to have any relevance at all, an entire system had to be built around it at Nikon's expense.

A third-party manufacturer only has to worry about developing and building an optic. A first-party manufacturer has to develop and maintain an entire system, which requires pumping huge amounts of resources into the development of a mount, but also cameras – and all the technology that goes along with them – all the while creating a formidable lens ecosystem that redefines modern optical technologies.

This is why I think it’s only right that Nikon receives its dues.

My hope is that this is a relatively routine case in which an agreement can be reached that benefits both parties. Nikon protects its patent and receives reparations, and Viltrox is able to continue building affordable Z-mount optics.

And while it might be an unpopular opinion, if Viltrox has to raise its prices slightly to compensate, then so be it. Ultimately, a healthy relationship between first- and third-party brands is good for everyone, including the consumer.

In a world of computer chip shortages and rising memory costs, it feels like the fast-tech industry could be experiencing something of an affordable renaissance. And while I think cheap third-party optics are great – perhaps even necessary for a thriving camera industry – we still need to support first-party companies. Because without them, none of this exists.

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Into Nikon? Check out the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon Z lenses. If you'd like to read more of my ramblings: I chose the Nikon Z 180-600mm for its value and reach, but my chiropractor would recommend the Z 100-400mm.