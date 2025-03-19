At just $622, the Rokinon 135mm f/1.8 for Sony E mount is at Its lowest-ever price
The Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8 for Sony E mount is now its lowest-ever price
The Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8 lens for Sony E-mount is now available at its lowest-ever price of just $622.18, down from its original $799 – saving you an impressive $176.82. This is an incredible deal for photographers looking to add a high-quality telephoto prime lens to their kit without breaking the bank. Whether you're a portrait, landscape, or astrophotography enthusiast, this lens delivers exceptional image quality and versatility.
Save $176.82 at Amazon. The Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8 for Sony E-mount is a fast telephoto prime ideal for portraits, landscapes, and astrophotography. With a bright f/1.8 aperture, sharp optics, and silent autofocus, it delivers stunning images in any condition.
With its bright f/1.8 aperture, the Rokinon 135mm excels in low light while delivering beautiful depth-of-field control – perfect for portraits with stunning background blur. Its advanced optics minimize chromatic aberrations for sharp, true-to-life images.
The linear STM motor provides fast, quiet autofocus, and features like a focus hold button and range limiter enhance versatility. Built with weather sealing, it’s ideal for outdoor shoots.
Now at its lowest price of $622.18, this premium telephoto prime is a steal – grab it before the deal ends!
See our full Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8 review
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.