At just $622, the Rokinon 135mm f/1.8 for Sony E mount is at Its lowest-ever price

The Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8 lens for Sony E-mount is now available at its lowest-ever price of just $622.18, down from its original $799 – saving you an impressive $176.82. This is an incredible deal for photographers looking to add a high-quality telephoto prime lens to their kit without breaking the bank. Whether you're a portrait, landscape, or astrophotography enthusiast, this lens delivers exceptional image quality and versatility.

With its bright f/1.8 aperture, the Rokinon 135mm excels in low light while delivering beautiful depth-of-field control – perfect for portraits with stunning background blur. Its advanced optics minimize chromatic aberrations for sharp, true-to-life images.

The linear STM motor provides fast, quiet autofocus, and features like a focus hold button and range limiter enhance versatility. Built with weather sealing, it’s ideal for outdoor shoots.

Now at its lowest price of $622.18, this premium telephoto prime is a steal – grab it before the deal ends!

