Point-and-shoot cameras are rubbish, so why is everyone buying them?

Point-and-shoot cameras are rubbish. There, I said it. Compared to almost everything else on the market, they are painfully limited, often slow, usually poor in low light and, when it comes to image quality, most camera phones will beat them without even trying.

And yet, somehow, point-and-shoot cameras are still among the best-selling on the market.

Not the best cameras. Not the most capable cameras. Not the ones that photographers would necessarily recommend if someone asked what delivers the best performance for the money. But best-selling? Absolutely. Which begs the question: why are point-and-shoot cameras such big business?

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Future)

The answer, I think, is simple. You can physically shove a point-and-shoot camera in your pocket and go about your day. That is it. That is the magic. That is the entire reason these cameras continue to sell.

They are small, light, cheap, simple and completely unthreatening. You do not need a camera bag, a lens cloth, three batteries, a strap, a weather-sealed body or a small financial plan just to leave the house with one.

And that convenience wins. It wins over performance, it wins over image quality and it wins over almost every logical argument a photographer could make against point-and-shoot cameras.

While we all love to talk about dynamic range, autofocus, megapixels and sensor size, the camera that actually gets used is often the one that is easiest to carry. A cheap point-and-shoot camera might not produce the best image but, if it's in your pocket when the moment happens, it has already beaten the $3,000 full-frame camera sitting at home.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That does not mean the performance is good, because in many cases it really is shocking. The files can fall apart quickly, the zoom lenses are often soft, the sensors are tiny, the screens are basic and the autofocus can feel like it belongs to another decade.

I mean, my phone can take better photos most of the time, and it can edit, share and store them instantly. On paper, the point-and-shoot camera should be dead.

But it is not, because it has one thing that phones and serious cameras do not quite offer: disposability. That sounds harsh, but it is true. If a $100 compact gets lost, broken, covered in sand, dropped at a party, left in a taxi or stolen on vacation, it is annoying, but it is not the end of the world.

If the same thing happens to your full-frame mirrorless setup, that could be thousands of dollars gone in seconds. And if it happens to your phone, you have not just lost a camera – you have lost your entire digital life.

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Future)

That is where the cheap point-and-shoot camera suddenly starts to make sense. It is not trying to be the best camera. It is not trying to beat your mirrorless system or outsmart your smartphone. It is simply there to be used without fear.

You can hand it to a child, take it to the beach, put it in a jacket pocket, throw it in a bag, use it on a night out or take it traveling without constantly worrying about what happens next.

In many ways, that is why I think point-and-shoot cameras are having such an interesting moment. Their appeal is not really about quality; it is about freedom.

The freedom to shoot badly, casually, quickly and without consequence. The freedom to not care too much. The freedom to take pictures without feeling like every frame has to justify the cost of the equipment in your hands.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

So yes, point-and-shoot cameras are garbage compared to almost everything else on the market. Your phone is probably better, your mirrorless camera is certainly better, and almost any serious compact camera from the past decade will run rings around the cheapest models.

But that almost does not matter. They are cheap, pocketable, and easy to live with – and sometimes that is exactly what people want.

Maybe that is why they keep selling. Not because they are brilliant cameras, but because they are convenient cameras. And in the real world, convenience often wins.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best point-and-shoot cameras, even if "best" is a relative term! Also check out the best compact cameras, along with the best APS-C compact cameras and the best full frame compact cameras.