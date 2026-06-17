It’s easy for us photographers to mock cheap compact cameras. But I believe they’re the gateway drug to serious photo addiction
If smartphone-addicted teens are the main audience for today’s compact digicams, rather than nostalgic parents, that’s got to be a good thing for the future of photography – right?
As much fun as the likes of the Camp Snap 2 or Kodak Charmera cameras are, they’re just that; a bit of fun. Slightly more expensive models, including the zoom-equipped Kodak Pixpro FZ series, or the Yashica City compact camera range, are likewise best viewed without too much of a critical eye. They’re fine for what they are: affordably priced snapshots with basic operation and feature sets, the kind of ‘stack them high, sell them cheap’ digital compacts we were awash with 15 years ago, before the smartphone boom persuaded most of the major players to simply stop making compacts.
For a while until relatively recently, if you wanted a new standalone camera to use instead of your smartphone, it was still quite a jump to the likes of the Ricoh GR IV series, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III or an interchangeable mirrorless camera, which, it felt to me, were starting to get prohibitively expensive. And ever further from the reach of the simply curious, but non-expert photographer.
But the Kodak brand, or rather its JK Imaging Ltd global licensee, kept point-and-shoot cameras going at a time when, as it seemed to most other brands and consumers, compact cameras were dead. It slowly carved its own niche when most were looking the other way. Its offerings may not be five-star critical recommendations – far from it – and yet it now regularly tops the bestsellers’ list.
The above being said, I’ve still never felt the need to ‘hold my nose’ when using a pocket money-priced ‘retro’ compact. Because the very reason such snapshot cameras appealed in the early 2000s to early digital photography adopters is still the case today; albeit to a greatly reduced audience than in their mid 2000s to 2010s heyday.
A point-and-shoot camera was what you once owned before moving on to a bridge camera, and then on to a DSLR. And next, when we were told the future was mirrorless, we swapped over to a smaller-format interchangeable lens cameras.
My point is that basic snappers were – and, I believe, will again prove to be – gateway drugs to more serious photographic gear. And, hopefully, the photographers of the future with it.
It’s still quite a jump from phone snapping to interchangeable lens photography. So don’t cut out, or sneer at, whatever bridges the gap, even when that camera is a basic point-and-shooter.
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Gavin has over 30 years’ experience of writing about photography and television. He is currently the editor of British Photographic Industry News, and previously served as editor of Which Digital Camera and deputy editor of Total Digital Photography.
He has also written for a wide range of publications including T3, BBC Focus, Empire, NME, Radio Times, MacWorld, Computer Active, What Digital Camera and the Rough Guide books.
With his wealth of knowledge, Gavin is well placed to recognize great camera deals and recommend the best products in Digital Camera World’s buying guides. He also writes on a number of specialist subjects including binoculars and monoculars, spotting scopes, microscopes, trail cameras, action cameras, body cameras, filters and cameras straps.
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