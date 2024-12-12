Why I regret skipping the Nikon D850—and why you shouldn’t at $2,196
Hindsight is wonderful, but in 2017 I rejected the Nikon D850 because it wasn't 50MP – that was a MASSIVE mistake, but now it's $800 off
As I’ve grown older—and maybe a little wiser—my perspective on photography has shifted. I used to obsess over megapixels, always chasing resolution to deliver the best images during my professional sports photography days. But now? I chase pictures instead.
Looking back, that fixation on megapixels led me to skip what many consider the best DSLR ever made—the Nikon D850. It wasn’t 50 megapixels, and at the time, that was a dealbreaker for me. Big mistake!
Well, it’s time for redemption! Right now, Adorama still has the Nikon D850 for just $2,196—a whopping $800 off. If you’ve ever thought about adding this legendary camera to your kit, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for.
SAVE $800 at Adorama With a 45MP full-frame sensor, the Nikon D850 is one of the last great DSLRs. The DSLR offers a beefier grip and optical viewfinder, along with a lower price point than mirrorless cameras with similar specifications.
The D850 is a stark contrast to what I shoot with now—my main camera is an 18MP Leica M-E. Yep, just 18 megapixels! But I can’t help but think the D850 would have been the perfect camera for me back then. It’s been on my “to-buy” list for years, and seeing it brand new at this price feels like the universe telling me, “Now’s the time!”
With its 45MP sensor, the Nikon D850 delivers stunningly detailed images. While I don’t need that kind of resolution these days, it’s a reminder that specs aren’t everything, let my experience be a lesson: don’t get caught up in chasing numbers. Instead, take the camera out into the real world and see how it feels, how it fits your workflow, and whether it inspires you.
That’s exactly what I should have done with the Nikon D850 years ago—and what I’ve done with every camera since. If you’re considering this iconic DSLR, don’t hesitate. Trust me, you’ll regret letting it pass by at this price!
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.