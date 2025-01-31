Canon EOS R6 was the number one best-selling full-frame camera in USA in 2024
And Canon claims top spot for just about EVERYTHING, including Interchangeable Lens Cameras, Mirrorless Cameras, and Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras categories
The Canon EOS R6 was the number-one selling full-frame camera in the USA for the 12 months ending in 2024, according to retail tracking service Circana, and Canon also took the top spot in multiple categories, namely Interchangeable Lens Cameras, Mirrorless Cameras, Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras, Full-Frame Cameras, Lenses, and Mirrorless Lenses.
While there is clearly a great deal of overlap in many of these categories, there's no doubt that after an initially sluggish start in entering the mirrorless market, Canon has since made great strides with the introduction of the EOS R system and its continued development of innovative products, with cameras such as the flagship EOS R1 and pro-level EOS R5 Mark II, and lenses including the RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM and RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM top-class primes.
“Customers are Canon’s greatest strength, and we strive to exceed their expectations – with hard work, quality products and innovation front and center, we’ve reached number one within the industry in the U.S.,” said Hiroto Kato, vice president, Business Planning & Strategy. “At the core of Canon is our employees who have helped to achieve this great success while empowering our visual storytellers.”
In related news, it was revealed that Canon was the most prolific Japanese company to file patents in the USA in 2024 – a record it's held for the past 20 years!
